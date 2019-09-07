LSU vs. Texas: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, football game, preview, kickoff time

The marquee game of Week 2 features a battle of two top-10 teams in one of college football's best settings. No. 9 Texas plays host to No. 6 LSU on Saturday with plenty on the line -- at least in terms of perception as both teams have a lot to gain in this game. Texas has been hyped all offseason and the whole being "back" conversation could be taken to new heights with a win, especially if it can notch a second-straight victory against a powerhouse SEC program. LSU has promised a new, high-scoring offense, and the early returns suggest this time it could be for real. But will it be? That's what we're going to find out on Saturday.

In either case, the winner of this game will jump into the immediate College Football Playoff conversation, which is where they both want to be at season's end. But at this point, such an early-season game should hopefully just live up to the expectations. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's showdown in Austin, Texas. Keep on reading for our predictions, storylines for the game and our stone cold locks on the Cover 3 Podcast.

Storylines

Texas: The running game could be a concern since the Horns are down to two running backs: Keaontay Ingram and Roschon Johnson. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger is a vital part of the running game as well and may have to shoulder even more responsibility. But the teeth of the Tigers' defense is tough and Texas' new-look offensive line will be challenged. If the Horns' running game can surprise and find some success, they have a real shot in this game.

LSU: Was the offensive explosion against Georgia Southern a byproduct of an opening week warm-up, or a sign that the Tigers can finally score at will? Texas will be a tougher defense, but there are opportunities for success against the Longhorns' pass defense. Texas coach Tom Herman knows LSU quarterback Joe Burrow from Ohio State and says he's a completely different player. It's exciting to see what LSU's offense could do in a big game like this.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Royal Texas Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

By now you probably know that Herman is outstanding against the spread as a dog: 13-2-1 overall with 10 outright wins. He's also 2-0 vs. the SEC at Texas, for what it's worth. The line has been fluctuating between five and six points at most books, but if you give me the Horns as near touchdown dogs, at home, I'm going to take the points. A moneyline pick wouldn't be a bad idea either. Pick: Texas +6.5

