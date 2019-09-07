LSU vs. Texas score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

AUSTIN, Texas -- The first top-10 matchup of the 2019 college football season has arrived with No. 9 Texas playing host to No. 6 LSU in the first of a on campus home-and-home between the two iconic programs on Saturday night. Despite the proximity and membership as two of college football's most storied programs, the Longhorns and Tigers have only met 17 times on the football field. The series goes all the way back to 1896, but they haven't played since Chris Simms led the Longhorns to a win in the Cotton Bowl at the end of the 2002 season.

The long layoff since that game and the excitement for the rivalry renewed has made this game one of the hottest tickets in the country this year. Tens of thousands of LSU fans have flooded Austin's streets with purple and gold while Longhorns from all over the state eagerly await the first big test for Tom Herman's 2019 team following a successful 2018 campaign. Across the field, a win for LSU would be affirmation for the belief that Ed Orgeron has this year's team ready to reverse recent history and make a run at the SEC West title.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from LSU vs. Texas. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.