LSU vs. Texas score, takeaways: No. 6 Tigers make statement with road win over No. 9 Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas -- No. 6 LSU topped No. 9 Texas 45-38 in a wild showdown Saturday night at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. The win featured an explosive Tigers offense that racked up 575 yards on the night, solidifying them as a legitimate national championship contender.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was the star of the show, going 31-of-39 passing for 471 yards and four touchdowns in the biggest game of his two-year career at LSU. He found Justin Jefferson on third-and-17 for a 61-yard touchdown to push the lead to 44-31, and ice the game away. Tigers receiver Ja'Marr Chase was Burrow's favorite target on the night, catching eight passes for 147 yards on just nine targets.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger did all that he could to keep his team in the game, going 31-of-47 passing for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He added 60 rushing yards and one touchdown in a losing effort. Devin Duvernay was his go-to wide receiver on the night. The senior caught 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns for the Longhorns.

