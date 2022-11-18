The No. 6 LSU Tigers will try to impress the College Football Playoff committee when they face the UAB Blazers on Saturday night. LSU has won four straight games and has already clinched its spot in the SEC title game next month. UAB snapped its three-game losing skid with a 41-21 win against North Texas last week. UAB is 4-6 against the spread, while LSU is 6-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 14.5 points in the latest LSU vs. UAB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 52.5. Before making any UAB vs. LSU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven simulation model at SportsLine.

LSU vs. UAB spread: LSU -14.5

LSU vs. UAB over/under: 52 points

LSU vs. UAB money line: LSU -600, UAB 430

Why LSU can cover

LSU has been one of the biggest surprises in college football during the second half of the season. The Tigers have rattled off four straight wins since losing to Tennessee in a blowout, securing the SEC West Division title and a spot in the conference championship game against Georgia. They still have some ground to make up in the College Football Playoff race though, giving them plenty of motivation to blow UAB out on Saturday night.

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,080 yards, 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. He is also the team's leading rusher, racking up 629 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. LSU has covered the spread in six of its last nine games, while UAB has only covered once in its last five games.

Why UAB can cover

UAB still needs one more win to become bowl eligible, and a win on Saturday night would drastically change the outlook of the season. The Blazers are coming off one of their best performances of the year, blowing out North Texas in a 42-21 final. All four of their road losses this year have come by seven or fewer points, making this spread look too large.

They have an outstanding defense, ranked inside the top 30 nationally in yards allowed per game (338.4). LSU struggled to get its offense going against Arkansas last week and could get caught looking ahead to the SEC title game. UAB running back DeWayne McBride rushed for three touchdowns against North Texas, giving him a school-record 17 this season. He has 10 straight 100-yard rushing games and UAB ranks sixth in the country in rushing yards per game (247.1).

How to make LSU vs. UAB picks

