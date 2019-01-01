LSU vs. UCF score, Fiesta Bowl 2019: Live game updates, college football highlights

No. 8 UCF will look to extend its winning streak to 26 games as it kicks off the final round of New Year's Six games on Tuesday afternoon in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. Just like last year's postseason, the Knights have to go through a group of Tigers from the SEC to finish off a perfect season -- this time, it's No. 11 LSU.

UCF will be without quarterback McKenzie Milton after the superstar suffered a gruesome knee injury during the regular season finale vs. South Florida. Darriel Mack Jr. scored six touchdowns in his stead in the AAC Championship Game win over Memphis the following week, and UCF has four different running backs who have scored at least four touchdowns to help him out. LSU will be without several key defensive pieces, including defensive backs Greedy Williams and Kristian Fulton. But star linebacker Devin White will suit up to help slow down the vaunted Knights offense. Quarterback Joe Burrow hasn't been a difference-maker very often this season, but he has been smart with the football and gets the Tigers into the right plays at the line of scrimmage.

