LSU vs. Utah State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch LSU vs. Utah State football game
Who's Playing
No. 5 LSU (home) vs. Utah State (away)
Current Records: LSU 4-0-0; Utah State 3-1-0
What to Know
LSU has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Utah State at noon ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. LSU knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Utah State likes a good challenge.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Tigers coming into their game against Vanderbilt two weeks ago, the squad laid those doubts to rest. LSU was the clear victor by a 66-38 margin over Vanderbilt. WR Ja'Marr Chase went supernova for LSU as he caught ten passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Chase's 64-yard TD reception in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the Aggies won their last matchup against Colorado State, and it was the same story this time around. The Aggies took their matchup against Colorado State last week 34-24. The win was familiar territory for the Aggies, who now have three in a row.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 4-0 and the Aggies to 3-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: LSU enters the game with 563.50 yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation. Utah State is not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the ninth most yards per game in the league at 533. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 25.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 73
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 79 degrees.
