LSU vs. Utah State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch LSU vs. Utah State football game
Who's Playing
No. 5 LSU (home) vs. Utah State (away)
Current Records: LSU 4-0-0; Utah State 3-1-0
What to Know
LSU has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Utah State at noon ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Utah State will need to watch out since LSU has now posted big point totals in their last four contests.
Two weeks ago, the Tigers turned the game against Vanderbilt into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 599 yards to 357. LSU blew past Vanderbilt 66-38. WR Ja'Marr Chase went supernova for LSU as he caught ten passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Chase's 64-yard TD reception in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the Aggies won their last matchup against Colorado State, and it was the same story this time around. The Aggies walked away with a 34-24 victory. The win was familiar territory for them, who now has three in a row.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 4-0 and the Aggies to 3-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: LSU enters the contest with 431.80 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation. Utah State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the ninth most yards per game in the league at 533. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 28-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 72
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
