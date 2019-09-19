LSU vs. Vanderbilt odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an SEC battle as LSU and Vanderbilt will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. LSU is ranked fourth in the nation with a win on the road over Texas under its belt. Last week Ed Orgeron overpowered his alma mater Northwestern State 65-14, though they failed to cover the 51.5-point spread after covering in their two previous wins. Meanwhile, the Commodores started their year off with No. 3 Georgia and Purdue, losing by 24 and 18 respectively and failing to cover on both occasions. But Derrick Mason's squad will have their work cut out for them again. The Tigers are favored by 23.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over-under is set at 62.5. Before you make any LSU vs. Vanderbilt picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Two weeks ago, the Commodores lost to Purdue by a decisive 42-24 margin. Chris Pierce and Riley Neal played well for Vanderbilt despite the defeat. Pierce caught three passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, while Neal passed for 378 yards and two touchdowns. Neal didn't help his team much against Georgia three weeks ago as he managed just 85 yards through the air, so this was a nice turnaround for him and a sign of encouragement as Vanderbilt moves forward in its season.

Last week, LSU didn't hold back despite playing an FCS opponent. The Tigers outgained Northwestern State 610-278 and picked up 31 first downs to the Demons' 15. QB Joe Burrow passed for 373 yards and two touchdowns, continuing his darkhorse Heisman run this season. Burrow now has a 92.0 QBR, which is good for fourth-best in the nation, and has thrown for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions while completing an impressive 83.3 percent of his passes.

