Get ready for an SEC battle as the Vanderbilt Commodores and the LSU Tigers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vanderbilt is 0-1 overall and 0-0 at home, while LSU is 0-1 overall and 0-0 on the road. LSU has won eight straight against Vanderbilt and has the 23-7-1 all-time edge in the series.

The Tigers are favored by 20.5-points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. LSU odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 49.5.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt spread: Vanderbilt +20.5

LSU vs. Vanderbilt over-under: 49.5 points

LSU vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt +800, LSU -1300

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets on the Week 4 schedule, pushing Texas A&M to the wire before the Aggies ultimately won 17-12. The Commodores (+31) covered the spread with plenty of room to spare. Vanderbilt used its talented defensive front to get solid pressure in the game.

The Commodores will need to do that against an LSU offense that struggled with Mississippi State's pass rush at time. After a heated battle between multiple quarterbacks in camp, freshman Ken Seals got the call under center against the Aggies. He only threw for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, but the Commodores had to be encouraged by his 69 percent completion percentage.

What you need to know about LSU

The Tigers began their national title defense with a 44-34 upset loss against Mississippi State last week. Mike Leach's air-raid offense was too much for LSU's rebuilding defense as the Bulldogs piled up over 600 yards through the air. LSU won't face that kind of firepower this week, but that was certainly cause for concern for coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers.

Quarterback Myles Brennan was picked off a couple times in his starting debut, but he also threw for three scores and 345 yards. Receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is one of LSU's best returning players and he put together a solid 8-122-2 receiving line in the loss against Mississippi State.

How to make Vanderbilt vs. LSU picks

