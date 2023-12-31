Representatives from the Big Ten and the SEC square off on New Year's Day in Tampa. The Wisconsin Badgers take on the No. 13 LSU Tigers in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. Raymond James Stadium hosts the matchup, with LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels opting out of the matchup in advance of the NFL Draft. The Tigers are 9-3 overall this season, while the Badgers enter at 7-5 after back-to-back wins to end the campaign.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Tampa. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Tigers as 9-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 57 in the latest Wisconsin vs. LSU odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Wisconsin vs. LSU:

Wisconsin vs. LSU spread: LSU -9

Wisconsin vs. LSU over/under: 57 points

Wisconsin vs. LSU money line: LSU -360, Wisconsin +280

WIS: The Badgers are 5-6-1 against the spread this season

LSU: The Tigers are 8-4 against the spread this season

Why Wisconsin can cover

Wisconsin's defense has been stout this season. The Badgers are allowing only 18.9 points per game in 2023, and Wisconsin is yielding fewer than 335 total yards per contest. Wisconsin is also in the top 20 nationally in giving up only 4.8 yards per play. The Badgers are excellent against the pass, allowing 193.3 yards per game and 6.2 yards per pass attempt. Wisconsin's opponents have completed only 59.9% of attempts this season, and the Badgers have allowed 16 passing touchdowns while creating 12 interceptions.

LSU has a high-powered offense, but the Tigers will operate without their centerpiece in Daniels. He led the country in total yards, total touchdowns, passing touchdowns and pass efficiency, leaving a gaping hole for the Tigers. Wisconsin is also potent against the run, giving up only 3.8 yards per carry, and the Badgers are above-average in first downs allowed (18.1 per game) and fourth down efficiency allowed (33.3%).

Why LSU can cover

Even without Daniels, LSU has an explosive offense. The Tigers led the country in myriad categories this season, including points scored (46.4 per game), yards per play (8.5), total yards per game (547.8), yards per pass attempt (11.0), and third down efficiency (56.2%). LSU also led the SEC in both passing and rushing, including more than 210 yards per game on the ground. The Tigers led all FBS programs in averaging 6.3 yards per carry, and LSU's offense generated 4.18 points per offensive possession this season, the highest mark by an FBS program since 2015.

In contrast, Wisconsin's offense is limited and dealing with considerable absences for the bowl game. Starting running back Braelon Allen and starting center Tanor Bortolini have opted out, with other key contributors in the transfer portal. Wisconsin also averaged only 22.8 points per game this season, particularly struggling through the air. The Badgers average only 5.8 yards per pass attempt, completing only 59.2% of passes with only 11 passing touchdowns in 12 games.

How to make Wisconsin vs. LSU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 51 combined points.

So who wins LSU vs. Wisconsin, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?