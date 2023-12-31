While the name has changed quite a few times over the years, we've long been able to count on a team from the Big Ten and SEC squaring off on the morning of New Years Day in Tampa, Florida. This year it will be No. 13 LSU and Wisconsin doing battle in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Tigers come into the game with a 9-3 record, but have been one of the best teams in the country all season. They also featured the best player in the country in quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Wisconsin hasn't enjoyed nearly as much success. The Badgers went 7-5 in their first year under coach Luke Fickell. That includes a rough stretch that saw them lose four of five games in the middle of the year. They did manage to win their last two games of the regular season to ensure a winning record in conference play.

As for the history between these two, there isn't a lot, but there have been recent meetings. Wisconsin beat LSU 16-14 at Lambeau Field during the 2016 season and LSU beat the Badgers 28-14 in Houston in 2014. LSU leads the all-time series 3-1.

LSU vs. Wisconsin: Need to know

The Heisman winner won't be playing: Jayden Daniels had an incredible season, won the Heisman. He opted out of this game to prepare for the NFL Draft. It's a shame that the best player in the country won't be lacing them up one final time, but it's hard to blame him. The good news is he has a highly-touted backup in Garrett Nussmeier whom the Tigers have a lot of faith in.

LSU's other offensive stars will be: Nussmeier will have plenty of weapons available to him. The expectation was that leading receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas would join their QB in opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, but both will be playing in the game. Nabers finished the season with 86 receptions for 1,546 yarda and 14 touchdowns while Thomas posted 60 catches for 1,079 yards and 15 touchdowns. They are one of four duos to finish the season with at least 1,000 yards receiving this season.

Wisconsin's new offense experienced plenty of growing pains: If you've paid attention to how transitions like the one Wisconsin's offense was undergoing have worked in the past, you knew the 2023 season was going to be an adjustment for the Badgers. It was. Wisconsin averaged only 22.8 points per game this season, it's lowest output since at least 2009 (and likely a lot longer). The Badgers dealt with injuries to starting QB Tanner Mordecai as well as running backs Braelon Allen (who has opted out of this game) and Chez Mellusi (who has missed the last eight games with injury and will miss this one as well).

How to watch ReliaQuest Bowl live

Date: Monday, January 1 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

ReliaQuest Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Yes, it's terrifying to put yourself in a position where you need to trust the LSU defense to keep an opponent out of the end zone, but that's where we find ourselves here. The good news for us is, even at full strength, Wisconsin's offense hasn't been prolific in 2023, and it won't be at full-strength here. Sure, I have some reservations about LSU using a backup QB and a new playcaller (LSU OC Mike Denbrock is leaving for Notre Dame) on offense, but its still the most talented team on the field by far. Pick: LSU -10



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm LSU -10 LSU LSU Wisconsin Wisconsin LSU LSU LSU SU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU

