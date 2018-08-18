LSU wide receiver Drake Davis arrested on battery charge against ex-girlfriend

LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested on Friday in connection to allegations of dating violence against his ex-girlfriend. He has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree battery charge.

According to the victim in the case, who is a student at LSU, Davis broke one of her ribs in April when he punched her during an altercation. Davis also allegedly strangled and punched the victim, and ripped an earring from her ear during a separate incident in June. In all, the victim claims there were four incidents involving Davis, including one from May 2017 in which he allegedly punched the victim in the stomach. Another, undated incident allegedly involved Davis strangling the victim in his car for waving at a friend.

Additionally, the victim says a text message sent from Davis said "I might kill you."

The two ended their year-and-a-half-long relationship earlier this month.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday after a police were tipped off by a "LSU official" who learned of the allegations. LSU has not officially commented on Davis' status or the allegations against him.

Davis appeared in 13 games last season with three catches for 134 yards and two scores.