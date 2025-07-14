LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson received medical treatment Friday night after involvement in a car accident, Tigers coach Brian Kelly told The Advocate at SEC Media Days. Anderson is not expected to miss significant time and will likely return to the practice field for the start of training camp.

"It wasn't quite as bad as (quarterback) Colin Hurley's, which was life-threatening, but enough that he had to get checked in and stayed overnight for observations," Kelly said. "But he comes out of it really good."

Anderson, who transferred to LSU from Oklahoma in December as the No. 3 wide receiver in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, was limited during spring practice while recovering from injury issues that plagued his career with the Sooners. He missed almost the entire 2024 season, and didn't log any stats, while dealing with a lower-body issue.

A former three-star prospect in the class of 2022 out of Katy, Texas, Anderson broke out in his second season with the Sooners when he had 38 catches for 798 yards -- averaging a team-high 21 yards per reception -- and 10 touchdowns, which tied with Drake Stoops for the team lead.

Anderson was one of the top gets in a robust LSU transfer class that also featured receivers Barion Brown (Kentucky) and Destyn Hill (Florida State).