LSU's Ed Orgeron the betting favorite to be first SEC coach fired in 2018

At this point during the offseason, we start to get odds on national champion, College Football Playoff participants, conference title winners and Heisman Trophy winners. For those, it's great to be listed at or near the top. But nobody wants to be one the names at the top of a set of odds released Friday.

Offshore bookmaker BetOnline.ag released odds on which SEC coach will be fired first, and it doesn't paint a pretty picture for LSU coach Ed Orgeron. In just his second season as the full-time coach of the Tigers, Orgeron is listed at the top of board followed by Missouri's Barry Odom, Vanderbilt's Derek Mason and second-year Ole Miss coach Matt Luke.

Here are the full odds for all 14 SEC teams.

Coach School Odds Ed Orgeron LSU 9/4 Barry Odom Missouri 5/2 Derek Mason Vanderbilt 5-1 Matt Luke Ole Miss 6-1 Mark Stoops Kentucky 7-1 Gus Malzahn Auburn 20-1 Will Muschamp South Carolina 20-1 Jeremy Pruitt Tennessee 20-1 Joe Moorhead Mississippi State 33-1 Chad Morris Arkansas 33-1 Dan Mullen Florida 50-1 Kirby Smart Georgia 50-1 Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M 50-1 Nick Saban Alabama 50-1

Interestingly, Gus Malzahn is tied with Muschamp and Pruitt despite winning the SEC West last season and beating Alabama in two of the last five seasons and signing a 7-year, $49 million contract this offseason. Pruitt also chimes in as the most likely first-year head coach to get the boot (Luke had the interim tag last year), which speaks to the decade-long volatility on Rocky Top.

Unsolicited advice: Don't bet on Saban. You'd be throwing your money away.