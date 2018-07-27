LSU's Ed Orgeron the betting favorite to be first SEC coach fired in 2018

This isn't the odds board you want to be on top of

At this point during the offseason, we start to get odds on national champion, College Football Playoff participants, conference title winners and Heisman Trophy winners. For those, it's great to be listed at or near the top. But nobody wants to be one the names at the top of a set of odds released Friday.

Offshore bookmaker BetOnline.ag released odds on which SEC coach will be fired first, and it doesn't paint a pretty picture for LSU coach Ed Orgeron. In just his second season as the full-time coach of the Tigers, Orgeron is listed at the top of board followed by Missouri's Barry Odom, Vanderbilt's Derek Mason and second-year Ole Miss coach Matt Luke.

Here are the full odds for all 14 SEC teams.

CoachSchoolOdds

Ed Orgeron

LSU

9/4

Barry Odom

Missouri

5/2

Derek Mason

Vanderbilt

5-1

Matt Luke

Ole Miss

6-1

Mark Stoops

Kentucky

7-1

Gus Malzahn

Auburn

20-1

Will Muschamp

South Carolina

20-1

Jeremy Pruitt

Tennessee

20-1

Joe Moorhead

Mississippi State

33-1

Chad Morris

Arkansas

33-1

Dan Mullen

Florida

50-1

Kirby Smart

Georgia

50-1

Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M

50-1

Nick Saban

Alabama

50-1

Interestingly, Gus Malzahn is tied with Muschamp and Pruitt despite winning the SEC West last season and beating Alabama in two of the last five seasons and signing a 7-year, $49 million contract this offseason. Pruitt also chimes in as the most likely first-year head coach to get the boot (Luke had the interim tag last year), which speaks to the decade-long volatility on Rocky Top.

Unsolicited advice: Don't bet on Saban. You'd be throwing your money away. 

College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio channel 84, the... Full Bio

