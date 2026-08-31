Lane Kiffin has never been one to wait around for the rules to catch up.

Now, as the SEC draws a line in the sand over former NFL players returning to college, the LSU coach finds himself squarely in the middle of the talent acquisition fight ahead of Saturday night's opener against Clemson.

Kiffin has already defended his pursuit of Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, two former Ole Miss players trying to make the unusual jump back from the NFL to Baton Rouge. The question now is simple: How much does Kiffin care about the potential fallout from the SEC -- and is LSU really prepared to push forward with both players despite the league's latest restrictions?

With Thursday's court hearing looming, the stakes are rising by the hour.

"I probably am in the minority of how I make decisions and probably not what most coaches do," Kiffin said during Monday's press conference previewing Clemson. "I feel like my decisions should be in the best interest of the players in this room. And not for my reputation and how the decisions play in the national media or other fanbases.

"I've never been that way, but those players and the people that hire me know I'm constantly trying to do the best things for them."

Kiffin previously told ESPN on Monday the SEC's rule "does not prohibit players from practicing at the school, it prohibits them from being added to the final 105 roster, which has to be turned in on Friday."

Kiffin said if the court order is reversed that LSU would "absoultely" following the SEC's eligibility rules.

"All we're waiting for is clarity this week from the SEC, which they can't give final clarity until Thursday's ruling," Kiffin said. "We are waiting for final clearance and guidelines from the SEC. I have been in communication daily with the SEC to make sure we're complying with the SEC rules."

Kiffin defended the decision to recruit the athletes earlier this month, stating other programs will likely follow suit. While he doesn't have NFL ties, Junior Tuihalamaka, a former Notre Dame defensive end, also joined LSU this month after a Louisiana judge granted him a fifth season.

"A lot of athletes filed these injuctions around the country and their attorneys. felt they should get the year back due to the NCAA not handling it properly," Kiffin said. "Those kids have a court order saying they can play and now they're being restricted by (the conference) saying there's not. There's no intent, nor was there ever was to play somebody we're not supposed to (against an) SEC rule.

"We're waiting to see Thursday. We're focused on Clemson and spending our time on that all week. They can figure out the rest and we'll just wait for guidance."

Kiffin, who left Ole Miss for LSU during last season's College Football Playoff, faced criticism and suspicion, including claims that the FBI searched Ole Miss offices post-departure to ensure no bugs. As LSU prepares for its first game, Kiffin continues to build his roster, asserting his loyalty lies with the LSU community that hired him.

High-stakes courtroom showdown

The legal battle over college football's eligibility rules is headed for another pivotal turn this week with LSU and the SEC set for a courtroom battle in Baton Rouge. Plaintiffs in the Louisiana case, initially involving 16 Class of 2022 players seeking another season of eligibility, have added the SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey to their amended complaint.

The move comes after the league adopted rules aimed at preventing former professional athletes from returning to college competition -- rules that directly threaten LSU's plans to add players like Wright and Harris. A hearing this week could determine whether the SEC can enforce those restrictions or whether the court will extend protections for the players.

Either way, the ruling could reshape eligibility policy across the conference just as the season begins.

In a statement provided to CBS Sports on Sunday night, the SEC said it will defend its stance in court that teams will be punished this season for using former NFL players on their roster.

"The order entered against the SEC and Commissioner Sankey is a temporary restraining order, not a final ruling on the merits," the conference said. "The SEC and Commissioner Sankey are prepared to contest the allegations in the plaintiffs' petition at Thursday morning's hearing and defend the SEC's rights as a voluntary association to fulfill its mission to its member institutions.

"In the meantime, the SEC and Sankey will continue to comply with the court's order. Following the hearing, the SEC will carefully review the court's decision and determine the appropriate next steps."

LSU was the only SEC school to not approve of the league's new penalty structure and abstained from voting.

The legal challenge arises amid a larger debate over athlete eligibility following the NCAA's adoption of a new five-year eligibility model. The SEC, alongside other Power Four conferences, recently instituted rules banning the return of certain professional athletes.

The outcome of Thursday's hearing could result in a preliminary injunction supporting the athletes or a reversal of the TRO. The issue remains contentious, with implications for player rights, institutional authority, and the future of collegiate sports eligibility rules.

One player who won't be joining LSU is Jack Pyburn, who played for the Tigers last season and was picked up off waivers by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.