LSU's mind-blowing quarterback attrition streak continues with another transfer

LSU announced on Monday morning that backup quarterback Lindsey Scott will transfer. Don't fret if you don't recognize that name or wonder what it means because you're definitely not alone. Scott redshirted in 2016 and wasn't on the two-deep this season. Normally, such a common transfer wouldn't show up as a blip on our radar (though he is notably the 11th transfer of the offseason).

However, Ross Dellenger of The Advocate has some rather alarming statistics about quarterback attrition at LSU. In short, Lindsey is the 13th quarterback to either leave the program or switch positions in the last 12 years.

QBs transferring is common across college football.



Over the last decade at #LSU, it's something incredible.



Scott becomes No. 13 of 18. pic.twitter.com/EnYWVevSHQ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 14, 2017

Some of the other quarterbacks to transfer recently include Brandon Harris (North Carolina), Hayden Rettig (Rutgers, Tennessee Tech) and Anthony Jennings (Louisiana) and Stephen Rivers (Vanderbilt).

Even for a transfer-happy position like quarterback, that's a lot of attrition. (It should be noted that incumbent starter Danny Etling and former starter Zach Mettenberger were transfers into LSU.)

There are myriad, personal reasons for transferring, but LSU's offense hasn't exactly been quarterback friendly. The Tigers had an abysmal passing offense in 2016 that didn't crack the top 100 in yards per game and the numbers were even worse a couple of years ago. Explosive passing plays have been almost non-existent.

Having All-American caliber running backs and offensive line talent goes a long way, but it only takes an offense so far. Matt Canada is one of the finer offensive coordinator's in college football, so his addition is obviously much-needed.

LSU doesn't need to change its offensive identity to have success, but that a nationally regarded program in a talent-rich state (and talent-rich area) has had this much trouble finding suitable quarterback play and coaching is mind boggling.