More than 150 quarterbacks changed locations at the FBS level during the 2026 transfer portal cycle. With the dust settled, it's now time to evaluate their fits.

In the age of unfettered movement, quarterback transfers have never been more important. Last season, three of the four Heisman finalists were transfers. Seven of the 12 quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff were also transfers, along with every one that made the final four.

With that said, we dug into the quarterbacks who will be the best fits at their next schools. Of course, many followed existing coaches or coordinators to new stops -- some are even bringing multiple members of their old offense -- which gives them a leg up. That said, plenty of others step into encouraging new situations where they can play their way onto the map.

Here are 10 quarterbacks who will be great fits at their next schools and have a chance to shape the 2026 football season.

1. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

2025 stats: 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 68.9% completion at North Texas

There are multiple quarterbacks following their coach to new stops, but none lands in a better spot than Mestemaker. The former walk-on who never started a high school varsity game emerged as the most productive quarterback in America, and led UNT to the American title game. Now at Oklahoma State, he should be able to keep the magic going in the Big 12 with many of his top targets coming to Stillwater with him. Most importantly, coach Eric Morris and offensive coordinator Sean Brophy will be guiding him along.

2. Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

2025 stats: 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 580 yards rushing, 9 touchdowns at Cincinnati

Texas Tech boasted the top offense in the Big 12 last season, but the offense sputtered at key moments. There's optimism around Lubbock that Sorsby is ready to take the unit to the next level. The Denton, Texas, native has garnered rave reviews for his high-level processing and brings a dual-threat component that will be welcome against elite opponents. Sorsby was rated the No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal.

3. Josh Hoover, Indiana

2025 stats: 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 65.9% completion at TCU

Hoover has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football over the past two years, but was often asked to do too much on a TCU team that struggled to run the ball. Now, the one-time Indiana commit enters one of the most structured offenses in college football. It's unlikely that Hoover will be able to match the Heisman output of outgoing quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan has done a tremendous job putting quarterbacks in good positions. If Hoover can manage his turnover issues, he has a chance to be an elite quarterback.

4. Sam Leavitt, LSU

2025 stats: 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 306 yards rushing, 5 touchdowns at Arizona State

From a career perspective, transfer more accomplished than Leavitt, the No. 1 player in the portal. The junior helped lead Arizona State to a historic Big 12 title in 2024 and led the Sun Devils to a 5-2 start last year before going down with a season-ending injury. LSU will give him a key opportunity to show off his talent, but it comes with some complications. The offensive line has a lot of work to do, and the wide receiver room is filled with newcomers. Leavitt has to be the one to figure it out.

5. Byrum Brown, Auburn

2025 stats: 3,158 yards, 28 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 1,008 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns at South Florida

Brown was one of the top quarterbacks in the Group of Six last season. Now he has the opportunity to help turn around Auburn's offense. The Tigers failed to establish much of an offensive identity during the Hugh Freeze era, but Brown immediately fills many of the biggest holes. While his passing might be a work in progress at the SEC level, his physical running will help set a much higher floor than the Auburn units of years past.

6. Aidan Chiles, Northwestern

2025 stats: 1,392 yards passing, 10 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 227 yards rushing, 6 touchdowns at Michigan State

Chiles has long been a mystery box, ultimately failing to wrangle his vast potential under Jonathan Smith at Michigan State. However, after calming his turnover issues, he finds himself in a perfect situation under first-year offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly has made a career of elevating dual-threat quarterbacks, and Chiles gives him plenty of tools to play with.

7. Jaden Craig, TCU

2025 stats: 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns, 7 interceptions at Harvard

Craig has been an intriguing name on NFL Draft radars for a while. Now he gets the chance to prove himself at the major college level. At TCU, the senior will get to work with noted quarterback developer Sonny Dykes, along with intriguing new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis. The latter helped coach Joe Fagnano to one of the best seasons in college football at UConn.

8. Jackson Arnold, UNLV

2025: 1,309 yards passing, 6 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 311 yards rushing, 8 touchdowns at Auburn

Arnold made a bad call last year by hitching his wagon to doomed Auburn coach Hugh Freeze. When things went wrong, Freeze quickly threw Arnold under the bus. Luckily, Arnold chose much better for his third school, landing with Dan Mullen at UNLV. To start, Arnold boasts the physical tools to create major advantages in the Mountain West. Additionally, Mullen has done a tremendous job of maximizing quarterback talent, even ones who are still developing as passers. Expect Arnold to quickly contend for all-conference honors.

9. Alonza Barnett III, UCF

2025 stats: 2,806 yards, 23 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 589 yards rushing, 15 touchdowns at James Madison

Barnett led James Madison on an unlikely run to the College Football Playoff after an impressive junior campaign. In the first round against No. 5 Oregon, he played well, finishing with 273 yards passing, 45 yards rushing and three total touchdowns. Now, he'll get the chance to reorient Scott Frost's offense at UCF. His dual-threat upside gives Frost options.

10. Dylan Raiola, Oregon

2025 stats: 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 72.4% completion at Nebraska

Raiola is an unusual addition to this list for one reason: He probably won't even play next year. The Nebraska transfer committed to the Ducks despite knowing incumbent Dante Moore could return for another year of eligibility. However, a chance to wait is actually the perfect situation for Raiola, who has been battered during his career with the Cornhuskers. Oregon gained an elite quality backup, and Raiola reset his development clock. Win-win.