Though the transfer portal has its fair share of issues, it is unique in the fact that it offers athletes an unprecedented chance at a fresh start. Sometimes athletes find themselves in tough situations through no fault of their own.

In other instances, a player may underperform at one program and revitalize their career at another. There have been plenty of stars that have emerged at the national level after undergoing a transfer portal revival. Carson Beck, who was effectively cast off from Georgia, just led Miami to its first national championship appearance of the College Football Playoff era.

But those players like Beck that bet on themselves often face a lot of pressure after the decision to transfer.

So, with the 2025-26 cycle finally calming down, it felt appropriate to look at the college football transfer players that have a lot to prove in the 2026 season. The situations may be different, but the pressures these players will face are similar.

Boo Carter, DB, Colorado

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 73 overall, No. 4 S

Carter's talent is undeniable. When he's bought in, he has the potential to be one of the nation's best slot cornerbacks -- along with the versatility to patrol the backend at safety. He's also a dynamic offensive threat and an effective return man on special teams. Colorado coach Deion Sanders should be able to make the most of his versatility -- à la Travis Hunter -- but getting Carter to buy in could be an issue. Carter was nearly axed from Tennessee's roster last July when he skipped out on some summer workouts, leading to an intervention with Tennessee's leadership group. Then, the Vols finally did part ways with Carter in November when an apparently injured Carter failed to show up to the stadium ahead of Tennessee's game against Oklahoma.

Aidan Chiles, QB, Northwestern

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 124 overall, No. 15 QB

Chiles was once one of the most significant recruiting wins in Oregon State history when he signed with the Beavers as the No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2023. He then followed coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State, where he got his first full experience as a starter... and failed to impress. In 12 games in 2024, he posted a 5-7 record while throwing 13 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Chiles continued to struggle through the first eight games of the 2025 season and was eventually benched in favor of Alessio Milivojevic. Now he's looking for a fresh start at Northwestern.

Chaz Coleman, EDGE, Tennessee

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 7 overall, No. 2 EDGE

Tennessee lost top edge rusher Joshua Josephs to the NFL Draft. Then his top two backups, Caleb Herring and Jordan Ross, entered the transfer portal. That made landing an instant-impact edge rusher a top priority. The Vols did well to land Coleman, who played under new Vols defensive coordinator Jim Knowles at Penn State last season. Knowles and his coaching staff had plenty of praise for Coleman as a freshman. He even drew comparisons to former first-round pick and Nittany Lions star Abdul Carter. The production wasn't necessarily there, though. He had just one sack in five appearances. Coleman has a lot to live up to at Tennessee, which really needs him to quickly reach his full potential.

DJ Lagway, QB, Baylor

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 14 overall, No. 4 QB

At one point, mentioning "Lagway" and "Heisman Trophy" in the same breath didn't seem far-fetched. He signed with Florida as the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2024 and, after emerging as the Gators' starter late into his freshman season, entered 2025 as one of the most ballyhooed offensive playmakers in the country. He did not meet those lofty expectations, though. Lagway barely eclipsed 2,000 yards passing and tossed 16 touchdowns to an SEC-high 14 interceptions. As with other entrants on this list, the talent isn't an issue with Lagway. He boasts a huge arm and the athleticism to challenge defenses with his legs. Maybe he can put it all together at Baylor.

Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 1 overall, No. 1 QB

Leavitt's health is the major concern. He missed a majority of the 2025 season with a foot injury that's also expected to keep him out during spring practice. That already presents a major setback as he enters a new system at LSU. Foot injuries can also be tricky for quarterbacks -- especially those like Leavitt who are major playmakers with their legs. If he can put the injury behind him, Leavitt will no doubt be a favorite for the Heisman, especially since he gets to play for one of college football's best quarterback gurus in coach Lane Kiffin.

Noah Rogers, WR, Alabama

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 127 overall, No. 32 WR

Rogers was the odd man out in Ohio State's 2023 signing class, which also produced Carnell Tate, a likely first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Brandon Inniss, who remains a key contributor for the Buckeyes. The former top-40 prospect transferred to NC State, where he produced a pair of solid, if unspectacular, seasons. He totaled 68 catches for 919 yards and three touchdowns over two years with the Wolfpack. Alabama hopes he can fully live up to his recruiting billing as the Crimson Tide look to replace standouts Germie Bernard (NFL) and Isaiah Horton (transfer).

Qua Russaw, EDGE, Ohio State

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 63 overall, No. 8 EDGE

Russaw is yet another former top-billed prospect who has yet to really produce at the collegiate level. He was the No. 64 overall prospect nationally when he signed with Alabama in 2023. He tallied just two sacks over his three seasons with the Crimson Tide, though he did flash that potential when he was on the field. Ohio State does have to replace top sack artist Caden Curry, but they get Kenyatta Jackson Jr. back, so there's only one starting pass-rushing spot up for grabs. Russaw will have to prove himself.

Chase Sowell, WR, Penn State

247Sports transfer ranking: No. 74 overall, No. 18 WR

On paper, Sowell is the most intriguing wide receiver that Penn State has had in quite some time. He has an ideal frame at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, blazing-fast speed and elite abilities after the catch. Those traits were on display when he averaged around 16 yards per catch at East Carolina from 2023-24, but he struggled to acclimate to the Power Four level at Iowa State last season. Sowell had a couple of boom games, including a 146-yard performance against Arizona, but there were also weeks where he was missing in action. Following Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, a majority of his staff and quarterback Rocco Becht to Penn State could help Sowell hit his stride. Penn State is looking for someone to break the wide receiver lull the program has suffered through lately.