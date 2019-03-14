Ludacris to headline concert following the Texas spring game in Austin

Austin is known for its vibrant music scene, and one of the top musical acts in the country will take the stage following Texas' spring game on April 13. The school announced Thursday that three-time Grammy Award winner Ludacris will perform after the Orange-White Game on the LBJ lawn, outside the northeast corner of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

"It is going to be a fun day in Austin and what a thrill it will be to see a legendary, award-winning singer like Ludacris performing live," Longhorns coach Tom Herman said. "I've always been a huge fan and love his music, but more importantly, know players, students, recruits, fans and so many others will enjoy the show because he and his music transcend so many generations. We're thrilled that he's coming to Austin and making our day an extra special one."

The concert, which is officially called the Longhorn City Limits postgame concert, is part of a larger musical celebration called "Made in Austin Weekend." Austin urban hip-hop artist Noah North will join Ludacris on stage for the event.

"Longhorn City Limits has become an integral part of our gameday experience at The University of Texas," athletic director Chris Del Conte said. "Longhorns fans can look forward to a phenomenal postgame concert series headlined by Ludacris to cap off an incredible day of events on the Forty Acres. It's another chance to celebrate Texas among a weekend of festivities."

The concert will be free and open to the public.

Ludacris performing at Texas is the latest in a growing trend of high-profile musical acts performing around college football spring games. Ludacris himself played on the field prior to Georgia's 2016 spring game -- Kirby Smart's first as the Bulldogs coach. Florida State is in its second year of booking musical greats from the 1990's. MC Hammer, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd will perform following this year's event, and Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Peppa and Rob Base took the stage following the Seminoles' 2018 spring game.