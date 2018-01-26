Luke Falk withdraws from Senior Bowl to attend Tyler Hilinski's funeral

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk had been preparing for Saturday's Senior Bowl with more than football on his mind. Earlier this month, fellow Cougars quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead via self-inflicted gunshot wound, which authorities ruled a suicide.

To honor his teammate and friend, Falk had been wearing Hilinski's No. 3 during Senior Bowl practices. However, Falk will not be appearing in Saturday's game in order to attend Hilinski's funeral.

Per his agency, @Rep1Sports , WSU QB Luke Falk is withdrawing from the Senior Bowl today to fly back to California to be at the funeral services for Tyler Hilinski on Saturday in La Verne at Damien HS. — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) January 26, 2018

Obviously, personal matters are more important than anything football-related. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was back-and-forth between practices and visiting his mother in the hospital. But the game itself is just an exhibition; Falk has been practicing in front of coaches this week, getting in valuable time in front of many sets of eyes.

What matters now is finding some closure in a tragic event.