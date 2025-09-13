Luke Fickell's directionless Wisconsin tenure hit another deflating speed bump Saturday when the Badgers lost 38-14 at No. 19 Alabama. The loss dropped Fickell to 15-14 with the Badgers since a successful six-year run with Cincinnati that made him one of the hottest commodities in college coaching.

Alabama gashed Wisconsin through the air as Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson finished 24 of 29 for 382 yards and four touchdowns. Wisconsin's offense, which was operating with backup quarterback Danny O'Neill, struggled to keep up. It wasn't until late in the fourth quarter that the Badgers finally scored an offensive touchdown.

Fickell has a long road ahead of him in 2025 as Wisconsin faces five ranked foes over the course of a Big Ten schedule that begins next week against Maryland. That home date with the Terrapins could mark the final time this season the Badgers are favored this season. Barring a significant trajectory change, the following question may become increasingly relevant in the weeks ahead: What is Luke Fickell's buyout?

Clock ticking for Luke Fickell at Wisconsin: Optimism is dwindling after latest blowout loss to Alabama Tom Fornelli

What is Luke Fickell's contract buyout at Wisconsin?

Fickell's contract calls for him to be owed 80% of what's remaining on his initial deal. At season's end, he will have four years and approximately $31.5 million left on the seven-year contract he agreed to in November of 2022. That would put his season-ending buyout figure at approximately $25 million.

Though Fickell has subsequently been extended through the 2031 season, extensions do not impact his buyout. If Fickell wanted to increase his buyout, he would need a new contract. If the Badgers wanted to fire Fickell, they would be paying one of the largest buyout's in the sport's history.

Texas A&M famously put itself on the hook for a $77.5 million buyout of coach Jimbo Fisher when it fired him in November of 2023. The largest buyout in Big Ten history came in 2023, when the Hoosiers fired coach Tom Allen when he was owed $16 million.

Fickell's buyout would be mitigated by his next coaching salary, which could lessen the Badgers' burden if they were to fire Fickell and he were to quickly find work elsewhere.