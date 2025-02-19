Wisconsin and coach Luke Fickell have agreed to an extension that pushes his contract out through the 2031 season, the school announced Wednesday. The new deal represents a one-year extension on his existing contract.

Wisconsin historically gives out one-year extensions to all its coaches at the conclusion of every season for consistency purposes. In addition to Fickell, the school announced extensions for its volleyball and soccer coaches on Wednesday. Getting an extension isn't necessarily an expression of faith. Former coach Paul Chryst received a formal extension after the 2021 season, but was fired only five games into the 2022. However, the timing of the move is still intriguing.

Fickell's Badgers are coming off a 5-7 campaign and missed a bowl game for the first time since 2001. The program went 3-6 in Big Ten play and fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Fickell is just 12-13 in two seasons with the Badgers, the worst since Barry Alvarez took over the program in 1990. Wisconsin ranked bottom half in the Big Ten in both offense and defense.

To his credit, Fickell has moved quickly to remedy things. He hired offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes from Kansas, who will bring a more physical running game reminiscent of historic Badgers squads. The program poached quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. from Maryland and brought in 18 transfers to headline a top 25 recruiting class. The Badgers play Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon in 2025.

Prior to Wisconsin, Fickell helped supercharge Cincinnati and led them to the College Football Playoff in 2021. He is the only coach to lead a Group of Five team to the CFP in the four-team era, and helped the Bearcats earn an invitation to the Big 12. He posted a 57-18 record with two AAC titles in six seasons at Cincinnati.