As Wisconsin football endures its worst stretch in decades, athletics director Chris McIntosh again publicly stood behind coach Luke Fickell, emphasizing both his confidence and the program's commitment to long-term investment. Opponents shut the Badgers (2-5) out in consecutive games at Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since 1980 and haven't beaten a Power Four opponent in more than a year -- losing 10 straight contests against such teams.

The latest setback came Saturday in a 34-0 blowout loss against No. 1 Ohio State. Despite mounting losses and growing frustration surrounding the program, McIntosh made clear that he remains committed to Fickell. This marks the second time in four weeks that McIntosh publicly expressed support for the coach. He first did so following Wisconsin's 27-10 loss to Maryland in September, when chants of "Fire Fickell!" echoed through Camp Randall Stadium.

McIntosh sent a letter Monday to fans expressing his disappointment with the season that has fallen short of Wisconsin's standards.

"At Wisconsin, we do not shy away from setting lofty expectations -- for our teams, our coaches and for myself," McIntosh wrote. "We embrace them and accept the responsibility of meeting those goals. While our coaches, staff and student athletes continue to demonstrate the work ethic and values that represent UW Football, the results simply are not where any of us want them to be. Coach Fickell sees the potential in what this team can be, as do I, and he shares the same disappointment and frustration."

McIntosh further emphasized the administration's commitment to giving Fickell and his staff the resources needed to succeed in the modern era of college football. He noted increased investments in infrastructure, staff and recruiting to position Wisconsin as a program capable of competing at the highest level.

"The results of this elevated support may not be immediate, but we are confident that the impact will be positive and long-term," McIntosh wrote.

Fickell, who became coach in 2022 following a successful six-year run at Cincinnati, now faces the challenge of keeping Wisconsin afloat amid a tough season and one of the Big Ten's most difficult remaining schedules. The Badgers still have road trips to No. 6 Oregon and No. 2 Indiana, along with a matchup against No. 23 Illinois. Combined, Wisconsin's final five Big Ten opponents boast a 28-7 record, an obvious uphill battle ahead.

With a contract that includes a buyout of roughly $25 million, one of the largest in college football, Wisconsin's administration is signaling that its support extends beyond words to a financial and strategic commitment designed to foster stability and success over the long term.

"Wisconsin football and Wisconsin athletics are important to our campus, to our community, to our entire state and to all our loyal fans and alumni," McIntosh wrote. "They matter deeply to Chancellor (Jennifer) Mnookin, who has been a strong partner since her arrival in Madison. And they matter to me. I bleed red and white, and I will not rest in the pursuit of our goals: fielding championship-caliber teams and delivering the pride and joy of success to a new generation of Badgers. You have my unrelenting commitment to do what is necessary to make that happen."

Even Wisconsin legend Barry Alvarez publicly defended Fickell, criticizing fans for prematurely calling for his dismissal and noting the youth and potential within the roster. Alvarez stressed that support from the university and its community is critical during difficult stretches.

Prior to Fickell's arrival, Wisconsin had 18 seasons with at least nine wins in a 30-year stretch, compiling an overall record of 172-76-4 (.691) -- a stark contrast to the 15-18 (.455) mark over the past three years.