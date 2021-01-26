One participant in Nebraska's offseason quarterback battle will look to play elsewhere in the 2021 season. Redshirt sophomore Luke McCaffrey, along with wide receiver Kade Warner and offensive lineman Will Farniok, will transfer from the program, according to reports from 247Sports and the Omaha World-Herald.

McCaffrey confirmed the reports with a statement on Twitter.

"After struggling with this decision for weeks, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore my options," he said. "I am thankful for the support Nebraska fans have shown me. I have so much love for my coaches and teammates from my time here. I am excited for the future."

McCaffrey saw action in seven games and had two starts last season during his redshirt freshman campaign when he split time with veteran Adrian Martinez. He threw for 466 yards and one touchdown, and added 364 yards on the ground with three rushing touchdowns. His first career start came against Penn State on Nov. 14, where he led the Cornhuskers to a 30-23 win after throwing for 152 yards and rushing for 67 on the ground.

That earned him a start the following weekend against Illinois, where his season took a turn south. He tossed three interceptions in a loss to Illini -- which relegated him to backup status behind Martinez during the final four games of the season.

McCaffrey was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019 out of Valor Christian School in Littleton, Colorado. He appeared in four games in 2019 and took a redshirt. He joins brother Dylan McCaffrey, a senior quarterback who last week decided to explore his options outside of Michigan, in the transfer portal.

Warner was a reserve receiver for the Cornhuskers in 2020. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder from Scottsdale, Arizona, caught five passes for 40 yards as a junior. Farniok is a 6-foot-3, 290-pound redshirt junior center who played in four games over the last two seasons.