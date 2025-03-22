Luther Burden's flashy speed, ball skills and open-field electricity had pro scouts' attention before he ever signed with Missouri as 247Sports' No. 2 receiver in the 2022 high school class. Many lauded the East St. Louis (Illinois) product's decision to stay close to home and play for the Tigers -- and with his help, Missouri went from 6-7 his freshman year to a 21-5 record over the next two seasons.

His loyalty to the program and cornerstone status in the program's turnaround made him a hero among Missouri fans, but it may have also cost him in the NFL Draft process.

In his most recent board, ESPN NFL Draft reporter Matt Miller expressed concern about Burden's stock. Miller rated Burden No. 13, but said he would likely fall out of the top 15.

"He might be drafted lower due to concerns NFL teams have about his statistical drop-off," Miller wrote.

CBS Sports NFL Draft experts echo the concern. Despite ranking No. 13 in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, none of the six CBS NFL Draft experts project Burden to go higher than No. 21. Multiple project two or three receivers going ahead of Burden in the draft.

By any metric, Burden took a step back in 2024. After exploding for 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns, he fell to only 676 yards and six touchdowns during a frustrating final campaign. Despite entering the year as the prohibitive favorite to win the Biletnikoff Trophy as the best receiver in the country, he failed to finish among the SEC's top 15 in receiving yards.

Many of the struggles were not his fault. Mizzou's offense took a massive step back in 2024 thanks to inconsistent offensive line play and injuries to quarterback Brady Cook. The running game dropped to 4.1 yards per carry after the loss of running back Cody Schrader, making Burden the primary focus for opposing defenses.

The Tigers also struggled to target Burden in similar spots to where he had success a year prior. Burden was targeted 44 times behind the line of scrimmage and posted 10.3 yards after catch per attempt in 2023. He was targeted 21 total times behind the line in 2024, and mustered only 8.1 yards after catch. Most maddening, he dropped from 9.7 yards after catch on 10-19 yard receptions in 2023 to 0.6 in 2024. That's a simple indicator of bad timing between a quarterback and receiver.

This was the case that many tried to make to Burden's camp over the offseason as he fielded major offers to transfer. Wide receiver has quickly become a premiere position in the transfer portal with players like Evan Stewart, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Ja'Corey Brooks making quick impacts. But instead of leaving for greener pastures, he held firm at Missouri.

Burden committed to Missouri out of high school because he wanted to set a trend of St. Louis players staying in state and playing at Missouri. In recent years, they've been able to succeed, including keeping both the No. 1 and 2 players in the state in 2025. Even though Burden did not play in the Music City Bowl win, he was on the sidelines supporting.

From a program perspective, Burden sits as one of the most important players in Tigers' history. Burden helped lead Mizzou to a Cotton Bowl victory in 2023 -- the program's first New Years Six win since 2013. Even though his production suffered as a junior, it set up Theo Wease to haul in 60 catches for 884 yards and four touchdowns as a sixth-year senior. By all accounts, Burden left the program better than he found it.

And during the pre-draft process, Burden's done a good job of assuaging some of the issues. He ran a blazing 4.41 in the 40-yard dash at the combine at 6-foot and 206 pounds. With more positive workouts, there's a chance he could work his way back up.

Burden has all the skills and talent to succeed at the next level. Some NFL team is going to reap the benefits. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso projects Burden to the Lions, where he could quickly contribute to a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

But if Burden slips in the draft, even out of the first round, it's going to put more spotlight on Missouri's struggles to maximize him during his frustrating junior season.