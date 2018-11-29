MAC Championship Game: Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo odds, picks, predictions from model on 43-23 roll

It all comes down to one game for the Mid-American Conference title. The Northern Illinois Huskies (7-5) battle the Buffalo Bulls (10-2) for the MAC championship on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Detroit's Ford Field. The Huskies hung on to claim the West Division, while the Bulls rolled to a 7-1 conference mark to take the East. Buffalo is a 3.5-point favorite, while the over-under is 51 in the latest Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois odds. Before you make any Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois picks for the 2018 MAC Championship Game, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Rivalry Week, including nailing Ohio State's outright upset of Michigan as a 4-5-point underdog. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering Championship Week on a blistering 43-23 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo for the 2018 MAC championship. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also generated a strong spread pick that's cashing in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Buffalo's high-octane offense averages 35.3 points and scored at least 40 five times. Led by quarterback Tyree Jackson's 25 touchdown passes, the Bulls' vertical game is one of the MAC's most potent. The 6-foot-7 junior is also a handful to take down in the open field and has rushed for seven more scores. No. 1 wideout Anthony Johnson has 820 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and he's gashing defenses for 18.2 yards per grab.

The Bulls also lean on a powerful running game featuring Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks, who have combined for nearly 1,600 rushing yards with 23 scores.

But just because the Bulls are loaded on offense doesn't mean they'll cover the MAC Championship Game spread, especially given the way the Huskies lock down on defense.

Northern Illinois is allowing just 20.9 points per game and boasts a capable offense led by dual-threat quarterback Marcus Childers. He relies heavily on a punishing ground game. Sophomore Tre Harbison has run for 950 yards, picking up 5.4 yards per carry. Backfield cohort Marcus Jones has added 527 yards and four touchdowns.

The Huskies have won 10 straight in the series, while Buffalo has failed to cover its past four neutral-site games.

Who wins Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois? And which side covers nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over Friday, all from the incredible computer model that has returned over $4,200 to $100 bettors.