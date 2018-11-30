MAC Championship Game: Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo odds, picks, top predictions from proven model on 43-23 roll

The Buffalo Bulls (10-2) are making their first appearance in the MAC Championship Game since 2008, while Northern Illinois (7-6) is looking for its third conference title in the last six years. The two teams will square off at Ford Field in Detroit at 7 p.m. ET on Friday with everything on the line. The Bulls enter the 2018 MAC Championship Game having won six of their last seven, and are three-point favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 49.5, but is 51 in the latest Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois odds. Before you make any Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois picks for the 2018 MAC Championship Game, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Rivalry Week, including nailing Ohio State's outright upset of Michigan as a 4-5-point underdog. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering Championship Week on a blistering 43-23 run. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Northern Illinois vs. Buffalo for the 2018 MAC championship. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it has also generated a strong spread pick that's cashing in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that Buffalo features one of the top pass defenses in college football, ranking 12th in the nation and limiting opponents to just 174.9 per game.

And on offense, Buffalo is led by quarterback Tyree Jackson, who has thrown for 2,605 yards and 25 touchdown this season. He's also a threat with his legs, scoring seven additional touchdowns while averaging over four yards per carry. Jackson's explosive playmaking ability, coupled with Buffalo's smothering pass defense, will be essential if the Bulls want to win their first MAC Championship title since 2008. Plus, Buffalo is 9-2 against the spread versus FBS teams this season, compared to 5-6 for Northern Illinois.

But just because the Bulls are loaded on offense doesn't mean they'll cover the MAC Championship Game spread, especially given the way the Huskies lock down on defense.

Northern Illinois is allowing just 20.9 points per game and boasts a capable offense led by dual-threat quarterback Marcus Childers. He relies heavily on a punishing ground game. Sophomore Tre Harbison has run for 950 yards, picking up 5.4 yards per carry. Backfield cohort Marcus Jones has added 527 yards and four touchdowns.

The Huskies have won 10 straight in the series, while Buffalo has failed to cover its past four neutral-site games.

Who wins Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois? And which side covers nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over Friday, all from the incredible computer model that has returned over $4,200 to $100 bettors.