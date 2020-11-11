Midweek MACtion continues on Wednesday night with three intriguing matchups. The action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET when Eastern Michigan battles Ball State. Then at 8 p.m. ET, Central Michigan travels to face Northern Illinois, while Western Michigan hosts Toledo in a battle of unbeatens.

The latest MAC odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Ball State at -9 against Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan at -8 against Northern Illinois and Western Michigan at -2.5 against Toledo. Before making any college football bets for Wednesday, be sure to see the latest MAC picks and college football predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

One of model's top college football picks for Wednesday: Western Michigan (-2.5) covers the spread at home against Toledo. Western Michigan scored 58 points in its season opener against Akron, thanks in large part to quarterback Kaleb Eleby's big day. Eleby completed 12 of 16 pass attempts for 262 yards and three touchdowns against the Zips. Wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge also had a strong showing against Akron, recording three catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Toledo's offense also erupted for 38 points in its season opening victory over Bowling Green last Wednesday. QB Eli Peters threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns, while Shakif Seymour carried the ball 13 times for 93 yards and a score. However, the Rockets have struggled mightily on the road. In fact, Toledo is 0-6 against the spread in its last six road games.

Western Michigan, meanwhile, has won four of its last five games against an opponent from the Mid-American Conference. SportsLine's model predicts that Eleby throws for over 250 yards and two scores as the Broncos get the cover well over 50 percent of the time.

