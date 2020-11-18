After originally pushing its season to the spring, the Mid-American Conference reversed course and brought MACtion back to the masses two weeks ago. And since the return of MAC football, fans have already been treated to some downright incredible finishes including an all-time comeback from Western Michigan against Toledo last week. The Broncos were trailing the Rockets by 10 points with less than a minute left before scoring, recovering the onside kick and then scoring again on a fake spike to win the game.

Both teams will be back in action as part of a three-game MACtion slate on Wednesday night with Toledo visiting Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan traveling to Central Michigan and Ball State hosting Northern Illinois. All three games kick off at 7 p.m. ET and the latest MAC odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Ball State (-14.5), Toledo (-6.5) and Western Michigan (-1.5) as the favorites.

One of model's top college football picks for Wednesday: Ball State covers the 14.5-point spread at home over Northern Illinois. After returning 17 starters from an improved 5-7 squad in Mike Neu's fourth season as the head coach, Ball State began the season with a hard-fought 38-31 loss to defending MAC champions Miami (OH). The Cardinals actually outgained the Redhawks 478-422 in the defeat and the offense looked sharp again the following week against Eastern Michigan.

The Cardinals racked up 536 yards of total offense on their way to a 38-31 victory over the Eagles. Caleb Huntley led the way with 204 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the win and he's already rushed for 334 yards and five scores over the first two weeks of the season. Huntley has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt and he's almost on track for a third despite the fact that the MAC is only playing a six-game schedule in 2020.

Meanwhile, Northern Illinois is giving up a whopping 44.5 points per game this year and has allowed 208 yards on the ground per contest. That's why the model predicts over 100 yards and a touchdown for Huntley, as Ball State covers the spread in over 50 percent of simulations.

