The MAC has released its schedule for the upcoming 2020 season, the final FBS conference to do so. As previously announced in September, the MAC will play a six-game, conference-only schedule with the conference championship game being held Friday, Dec. 18. "Week 1" for the MAC starts with all 12 teams playing on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Games for the first three weeks will be played entirely on Tuesday or Wednesday nights with the conference switching to Saturday kickoffs starting on Thanksgiving weekend. No general public attendance or tailgating will be allowed at games, per an announcement from the conference.

The MAC originally canceled its football season with the expectation to play in spring 2021 because of concerns about the health and safety of its players amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The MAC's decision was then followed by the Mountain West, Big Ten and Pac-12, all of which eschewed football for next year due to various COVID-19 concerns and/or uncertainties. Since the start of the season, though, all four conferences have returned to playing football through shortened, largely conference-only schedules. As such, 127 of the 130 FBS teams are now playing some type of modified schedule. UConn, Old Dominion and New Mexico State are the only three teams that are not suiting up this fall.

Below is the entire schedule for the MAC this fall.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Ball State at Miami

Eastern Michigan at Kent State

Western Michigan at Akron

Bowling Green at Toledo

Buffalo at Northern Illinois

Ohio at Central Michigan



Tuesday, Nov. 10

Akron at Ohio

Kent State at Bowling Green

Miami at Buffalo



Wednesday, Nov. 11

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Toledo at Western Michigan



Tuesday, Nov. 17

Akron at Kent State

Buffalo at Bowling Green

Ohio at Miami



Wednesday, Nov. 18

Northern Illinois at Ball State

Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Central Michigan



Saturday, Nov. 28

Ball State at Toledo

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Bowling Green at Ohio

Kent State at Buffalo

Miami at Akron



Saturday, Dec. 5

Ball State at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan

Toledo at Northern Illinois

Bowling Green at Akron

Buffalo at Ohio

Kent State at Miami



Saturday, Dec. 12

Central Michigan at Toledo

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Ball State

Akron at Buffalo

Miami at Bowling Green

Ohio at Kent State



Friday, Dec. 18

MAC Football Championship Game