The MAC has released its schedule for the upcoming 2020 season, the final FBS conference to do so. As previously announced in September, the MAC will play a six-game, conference-only schedule with the conference championship game being held Friday, Dec. 18. "Week 1" for the MAC starts with all 12 teams playing on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Games for the first three weeks will be played entirely on Tuesday or Wednesday nights with the conference switching to Saturday kickoffs starting on Thanksgiving weekend. No general public attendance or tailgating will be allowed at games, per an announcement from the conference.
The MAC originally canceled its football season with the expectation to play in spring 2021 because of concerns about the health and safety of its players amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The MAC's decision was then followed by the Mountain West, Big Ten and Pac-12, all of which eschewed football for next year due to various COVID-19 concerns and/or uncertainties. Since the start of the season, though, all four conferences have returned to playing football through shortened, largely conference-only schedules. As such, 127 of the 130 FBS teams are now playing some type of modified schedule. UConn, Old Dominion and New Mexico State are the only three teams that are not suiting up this fall.
Below is the entire schedule for the MAC this fall.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Ball State at Miami
Eastern Michigan at Kent State
Western Michigan at Akron
Bowling Green at Toledo
Buffalo at Northern Illinois
Ohio at Central Michigan
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Akron at Ohio
Kent State at Bowling Green
Miami at Buffalo
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Eastern Michigan at Ball State
Toledo at Western Michigan
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Akron at Kent State
Buffalo at Bowling Green
Ohio at Miami
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Northern Illinois at Ball State
Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Western Michigan at Central Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 28
Ball State at Toledo
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
Bowling Green at Ohio
Kent State at Buffalo
Miami at Akron
Saturday, Dec. 5
Ball State at Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
Toledo at Northern Illinois
Bowling Green at Akron
Buffalo at Ohio
Kent State at Miami
Saturday, Dec. 12
Central Michigan at Toledo
Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
Western Michigan at Ball State
Akron at Buffalo
Miami at Bowling Green
Ohio at Kent State
Friday, Dec. 18
MAC Football Championship Game