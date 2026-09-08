In the wake of Western Michigan's controversial Hail Mary loss at Michigan over the weekend and the fallout that has ensued, the MAC is asking the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee and College Football Playoff to consider recognizing the Broncos as the actual winner of the contest during the evaluation and deliberation process when ranking teams for the postseason this fall.

That's right — despite Western Michigan's 13-12 loss in Ann Arbor, the MAC believes there's enough evidence to support the idea that the Big Ten did not properly follow replay protocol and that the CFP selection committee should view the result differently.

The MAC's statement, attributed to commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, reads:

"After further study and investigation, it is now evident that replay protocol was not properly followed in determining whether time remaining on the game clock at the conclusion of the Western Michigan vs. Michigan football game. The establish replay protocol requires that the game lock displayed on the rotary feed be used in determining whether time remaining. Instead, the Big Ten Conference replay crew relied upon the clock feed embedded within its replay system. As a result, one second was placed back on the game clock and an additional play was awarded. This was not a judgment regarding the proper amount of time to place on the clock. It was an error in the application of the established replay protocol covering this specific end-of-game timing situation. Had the protocol been properly followed and the program feed-clock been used, no additional play would have been awarded and Western Michigan would have won the game, 12-7. As a result, the MAC has submitted formal appeals to the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff. The MAC is requesting that those bodies recognize Western Michigan as the actual winner of the game for purposes of respective rankings, evaluation and selection deliberations, and take such corrective action as may be within their authority."

Western Michigan voiced support for Steinbrecher's actions on Tuesday.

"Being bitter doesn't make you better and this should not be mistaken for weakness or agreement," WMU president Russ Kavalhuna said in a statement. "We can show respect for the game while also asking serious questions; I've done both, and I'll keep doing both."

Instead of harping on the disputed end-of-game call, Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor is moving forward from the loss.

"When I walked into the locker room, the first thing I told them was I'm proud of them, and I love them, and they should hold their head high for what they did last night," Taylor said. "And they should. And whether you win or lose that game, that does not take away how they played and what they put on full display. And that was evident."

Western Michigan coach Lance Taylor said Sunday that he didn't want the game's narrative to center around a single call or the fact that many believe his team was "shafted" by the officiating crew.

"Gut-wrenching, heartbreaking loss on the final play. So a lot of emotion and a physical football game," Taylor said. "They're going to come in hurting today, and I think they're still going to be reeling when they get in. But it's, again, not what happens to you, but how you respond to it, and I think that's my message to our staff: 'What are the things we need to be better at from a coaches standpoint and a players standpoint?'"

In the final seconds of Saturday's game, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood tossed a pass that sailed out of bounds as the broadcast's game clock expired, signaling the end of the contest and what appeared to be a 12-7 win for Western Michigan.

However, after Broncos players and coaches ran onto the field in celebration, the officiating crew announced that the game's final play was under review. Another second was added to the game clock, giving Michigan and Underwood another final heave.

Underwood's pass was caught by a leaping JJ Buchanan just beyond the goal line on a game-winning 47-yard touchdown.

Previously ranked No. 16 in the preseason, Michigan (1-0) dropped out of Tuesday's updated AP Top 25 poll after the win.