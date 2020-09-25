Nearly two months after becoming the first FBS conference to cancel fall sports, the MAC has become the last conference to reinstate football for 2020. The decision to reinstate football for the fall was unanimous, according to an ESPN report. All 10 FBS conferences will now play a season in 2020.

The conference will begin play on Wednesday Nov. 4 with a six-game, conference-only schedule. The conference championship game will be held either on Friday, Dec. 18 or on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The MAC originally canceled its football season while setting its eyes on a spring 2021 season because of concerns about the health and safety of its players amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The MAC's decision was then followed by the Mountain West, Big Ten and Pac-12, all of which eschewed football for next year due to various COVID-19 concerns and/or uncertainties.

However, with six other conferences already moving forward, there has been a reversal in how decision-makers view the viability of playing football in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Frequent testing, including rapid daily testing, has played a big role in conferences allowing football to be played.

