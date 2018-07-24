Maine football player, 18, collapses and dies during preseason workout

Darius Minor, a freshman football player for the Maine Black Bears, collapsed and died at Alfond Stadium during a team workout, the school announced Tuesday. The release states that members of the Maine medical staff responded to the player collapsing on the field around 1:15 p.m. ET but weren't able to resuscitate him.

"UMaine Athletics is devastated by this terrible incident," athletic director James Settele said in the statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time and ask that their privacy be respected."

Minor, a defensive back, was a native of Locust Grove, Virginia. He was 18 years old.

"Words cannot express the grief we have following this tragic loss," said Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak in the release. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darius' family and friends during this terrible time."

Maine has not started fall camp yet, but 17 freshmen have arrived on campus to prepare for the 2018 season in Orono, Maine. The players were roughly 15 minutes into a supervised workout when Minor collapsed.

"The athletics department, our student-athletes and the entire campus mourn the loss of this bright and promising member of our community," said Maine president Joan Ferrini-Mundy. "We ask all to keep him, his family and his friends in your thoughts through this painful time."