Florida announced on Saturday that a maintenance tractor caught fire inside Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday afternoon, shooting black clouds of smoke high in the air over Gainesville. The fire occurred on the third floor of the building and nobody was injured, according to Claudia Bellofato of WCJB-TV in Gainesville. It was extinguished shortly after fire officials arrived and the damage to the stadium is not believed to be structural, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

It's unclear what caused the tractor to catch fire or how long it burned before being put out.

Video of the fire was posted to Twitter.

Thankfully nobody was hurt considering that smoke was billowing into the sky throughout the University of Florida's campus.

Florida kicks off its 2020 season on the road against Ole Miss on Sept. 26 and isn't slated to play in "The Swamp" until Oct. 2 when it will host South Carolina in a battle of two SEC East teams. So any work that needs to be done to patch up cosmetic damage could be completed in time for fans to arrive for the home-opener.

Florida expects to allow roughly 17,000 fans (20% of the stadium's capacity) at home games this season.