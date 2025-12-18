USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft after an excellent junior season, he announced Wednesday. Lemon is the No. 3 wide receiver in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings and viewed as a potential first-round pick this spring.

"USC will forever hold a special place in my heart," Lemon wrote in his announcement. "I'm a Los Angeles native, and the opportunity to play this game in the city that raised me was something I envisioned long before it became reality. Competing in front of my family, friends, and community made this experience even more meaningful, and I'll always be proud to have represented this university and this city.

"After careful thought and prayer, l've decided to take the next step in my journey. I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft and will be foregoing my remaining year of eligibility."

Lemon finished the 2025 campaign with 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He won the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the nation's top wide receiver, over Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and UConn's Skyler Bell. Lemon caught at least one touchdown pass in eight games this season as USC went 9-3. During his three-year college career, Lemon registered 137 catches for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.

USC, No. 16 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, is scheduled to play TCU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30. Lemon is not expected to play.

Lemon's NFL Draft stock

Lemon is the No. 17 overall prospect in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. However, he could go higher in the draft than his ranking. CBS Sports draft analyst Blake Brockermeyer mocked Lemon at No. 13 to the Carolina Panthers earlier this week.

"Lemon plays with a defensive mentality at the catch point and brings a competitive edge," Brockermeyer wrote. "He's a problem in the slot due to his ability to create separation and make plays after the catch."

Another analyst, Josh Edwards, mocked Lemon at No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"D.K. Metcalf is locked in with Pittsburgh long-term, but the team has been searching for a complimentary skillset," Edwards wrote. "Makai Lemon is that predominant slot player, who can make plays in space and create yards after the catch."

Impact on USC

Lemon's announcement shouldn't come as a shock to Lincoln Riley's team. Lemon is expected to compete with Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson and Ohio State's Carnell Tate for WR1 in this class after having a standout junior season. Lemon isn't the only star wide receiver from USC declaring for the NFL Draft, as Ja'Kobi Lane already announced his intention to enter the draft.

While USC will have to replace its top three pass catchers from this season (Lemon, Lane and tight end Lake McRee), star quarterback Jayden Maiava is returning to school for the 2026 season. At receiver, Tanook Hines is a name to keep an eye on for an expanded role next season. He enters the bowl 28 catches for 398 yards and two touchdowns.

USC, which finished with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the 247Sports rankings for the class of 2026, should enter next season -- Year 5 for Riley -- with major expectations.