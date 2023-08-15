Fans everywhere are eagerly awaiting Week 1 of the college football schedule and will be rewarded with star-studded showdowns right out of the gate. The Week 1 college football schedule begins with a massive 11-game slate on Thursday, August 31, featuring matchups like Florida vs. Utah and Nebraska vs. Minnesota. On Saturday, there are a number of mouthwatering matchups for college football pool picks, including South Carolina vs. North Carolina, Tennessee vs. Virginia and Boise State vs. Washington. With the action quickly approaching, it's already time to start thinking about Week 1 college football picks.

One of the closest projected matchups is UNC vs. South Carolina, with the Tar Heels listed as 3-point favorites in the Week 1 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus. That'll be one of the toughest calls for Week 1 college football office pool picks. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Eric Cohen is a college football aficionado who gained more than 11 units with his SEC college football parlays last fall. He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show "Early Edge in 5" and will be a member of SportsLine's weekly college football programming this fall. He's giving away one team to consider backing during college football's Week 1 schedule.

For Week 1, Cohen is picking Utah straight up in a high-profile Power Five matchup against Florida in which Utah is favored by eight points. The Gators pulled off a thrilling 29-26 victory over the Utes in Week 1 last season, but Cohen believes Utah has the roster to secure the win on home soil.

The Utes are hoping to have quarterback Cameron Rising, who's coming off an ACL injury, on the field when they play the Gators. Rising threw for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. He was named Pac-12 All-Conference first-team in 2021 and named the MVP of the Pac-12 title game in 2022. Rising has 15 career games with 200-plus passing yards, including two 300-yard games and one 400-yarder.

Florida, meanwhile, will break in a new quarterback after Anthony Richardson was selected No. 4 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Draft. In addition, the Gators lost five of their last seven on the way to a 6-7 record in 2022. Even if Rising is unable to suit up, Cohen believes Utah's depth and experience will be too much for Florida to handle on the road. Make your college football office pool picks here.

