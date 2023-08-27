College football season started Saturday with Week 0. The Week 1 college football schedule will feature primetime games on Thursday and Friday over Labor Day weekend, highlighted by a SEC vs. Pac-12 matchup between Florida and No. 14 Utah and conference matchups in the Big Ten and ACC. Then on Saturday, there will be several marquee matchups including No. 7 Penn State vs. West Virginia and No. 10 Washington vs. Boise State. There are plenty of games to analyze for college football office pool picks.

College football pick'em pools are one way to keep up with all the action throughout another action-packed season. With so many difficult-to-predict games on the Week 1 college football schedule, who should you target for your Week 1 college football picks? If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Eric Cohen is a college football aficionado who gained more than 11 units with his SEC college football parlays last fall. He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show "Early Edge in 5" and will be a member of SportsLine's weekly college football programming this fall. He's giving away one team to consider backing during college football's Week 1 schedule.

For Week 1, Cohen is picking Utah straight up in a high-profile Power Five matchup against Florida in which Utah is favored by eight points. The Utes checked in at No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll after winning the Pac-12 last season, stunning USC in the conference championship game to knock them out of the College Football Playoff.

Utah finished the season at 10-4 and its four losses came by a combined 30 points. One of those losses came to the Gators, but that game was played at "The Swamp" and Florida will only return 11 starters from a team that lost five of seven to close out the season at 6-7.

Florida must replace quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was drafted No. 4 overall by the Indianapolis Colts this year. Meanwhile, Utah returns 16 starters and carries a 14-game home winning streak into a Week 1 matchup in which it will look for revenge. Cohen thinks both of those factors will more than make up for the fact that Utah might be without starting quarterback Cameron Rising, who is still a limited participant in training camp after tearing his ACL in the Rose Bowl loss to Penn State. Make your college football office pool picks here.

