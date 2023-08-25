While the 2023 college football schedule kicks off on August 26 with seven games on the slate, the schedule begins in earnest on Saturday, September 2. The Week 1 college football schedule features multiple inter-conference border battles like No. 12 Tennessee vs. Virginia and No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina, as well as two-time defending champion No. 1 Georgia beginning its defense against UT Martin. As is often the case with Week 1 college football odds, there are large college football spreads as power programs look to get their feet wet against teams from outside of major conferences.

Two rival SEC foes -- Alabama and Auburn -- are tied for being the biggest favorites, setting up tough decisions as you make your Week 1 college football office pool picks. Each school is favored by 39 as the Tide face Middle Tennessee, while the Tigers take on UMass. Should your college football pool picks back the underdogs to cover large lines? If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Eric Cohen is a college football aficionado who gained more than 11 units with his SEC college football parlays last fall. He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show "Early Edge in 5" and will be a member of SportsLine's weekly college football programming this fall. He's giving away one team to consider backing during college football's Week 1 schedule.

For Week 1, Cohen is picking Utah straight up in a high-profile Power Five matchup against Florida in which Utah is favored by eight points. This is a rematch from Week 1 of last year in which Florida defeated Utah 29-26. However, there is no home-field advantage this time for Florida with the game taking place in Salt Lake City, and there is also no Anthony Richardson for the Gators under center. But Utah does return quarterback Cameron Rising, who was first-team All-Pac-12 in 2021, the Pac-12 Championship Game MVP in 2022, and is a Heisman candidate in 2023.

He spearheads an explosive Utes offense that ranked 11th in points per game and rushing yards per game a year ago. Utah also ranks in the top 20 nationally in points per game allowed and was first in the Pac-12 in that category. Florida couldn't find the endzone through the air in last year's matchup, as it relied on Richardson's three rushing TDs for scoring. With that dynamic ability removed from the Gators offense, Cohen confidently backs the Utes. Make your college football office pool picks here.

