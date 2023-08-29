The 2023 college football season will be a transition year for many programs as they head to new conferences in 2024. One of those is Colorado, which will face a future conference foe as part of the Week 1 college football schedule on Saturday, September 2. The Buffaloes take on last year's national runner-up, TCU, as Deion Sanders' Buffs will move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 next year. Meanwhile, the Big 12 is losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2024, and those longtime rivals will respectively face Arkansas State and Rice. Getting off to a hot start is key when making your college football office pool picks and college football pool picks.

With so many difficult-to-predict games on the Week 1 college football schedule, who should you target for your Week 1 college football picks? If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a college football pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports College Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable college football pool to compete against your friends.

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets a guaranteed $5,000.

If you're looking to start a college football pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up pick'em or against-the-spread picks.

On the college side, you can choose your own slate of games or default to CBS Sports' top games. You can also choose whether to include conference championship week. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven college football expert

Eric Cohen is a college football aficionado who gained more than 11 units with his SEC college football parlays last fall. He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show "Early Edge in 5" and will be a member of SportsLine's weekly college football programming this fall. He's giving away one team to consider backing during college football's Week 1 schedule.

For Week 1, Cohen is picking Utah straight up in a high-profile Power Five matchup against Florida in which Utah is favored by eight points. Florida is breaking in Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz at quarterback, and he'll make his debut in a tough road environment. The senior has already struggled on the road throughout his career, as across 12 road starts, he's had more touchdowns than interceptions just four times.

The model projects him to have more turnovers than passing touchdowns versus a Utah defense that led the Pac-12 in points allowed a year ago. As for the Utes' offense, Cameron Rising is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, especially at Rice-Eccles Stadium, where he is 11-0 as a starter. Rising has a 22:4 TD:INT across those games, and he also does it on the ground, rushing for over 900 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Anthony Richardson (three touchdowns) was the difference maker in Florida's win over Utah a year ago, but he's off to the NFL. Thus, Cohen is solidly behind the Utes to prevail this time around. Make your college football office pool picks here.

Make college football pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.