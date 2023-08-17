The college football season begins with several pivotal matchups that could have a major implication on how teams fare down the stretch. Eleven games are set to unfold on Thursday, August 31, including Florida vs. Utah and Nebraska vs. Minnesota. Then on Saturday, there are multiple mouthwatering college football games, including a primetime showdown between rivals North Carolina and South Carolina. The Week 1 schedule will also mark the beginning of most college football office pool picks, so picking the winner of games like those will be critical.

If you can get off to a strong start, you can establish yourself as a contender in your college football office pools and college football pick'em leagues. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a college football pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports College Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable college football pool to compete against your friends.

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets a guaranteed $5,000.

If you're looking to start a college football pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up pick'em or against-the-spread picks.

On the college side, you can choose your own slate of games or default to CBS Sports' top games. You can also choose whether to include conference championship week. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven college football expert

Eric Cohen is a college football aficionado who gained more than 11 units with his SEC college football parlays last fall. He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show "Early Edge in 5" and will be a member of SportsLine's weekly college football programming this fall. He's giving away one team to consider backing during college football's Week 1 schedule.

For Week 1, Cohen is picking Utah straight up in a high-profile Power Five matchup against Florida in which Utah is favored by eight points. These teams squared off last season, with Florida getting the better of Utah in a thrilling 29-26 final. Despite that, Cohen is confident the Utes will use the energy from the home crowd and claim victory at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes were efficient on offense last season, averaging 466.9 yards per game. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele ranked second on the team with 55 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns. Vele is a big-bodied receiver who has the height to win contested balls all over the field, especially in the red zone.

Meanwhile, Florida will deal with plenty of turnover on its roster. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was selected No. 4 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Draft, so the Gators will trot out a new signal-caller in a hostile environment. In addition, Florida dropped five of its last seven on the way to a 6-7 record in 2022. Cohen is confidently backing the Utes in this spot, citing their overall experience of 16 returning starters giving them a big edge against a less experienced Florida squad. Make your college football office pool picks here.

Make college football pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.