Labor Day weekend usually means summer is coming to an end, but it also means that the 2023 college football schedule is about to kick off. The action begins on Thursday, August 31 and Week 1 games will continue through Monday. Fans will need to make plenty of college football office pool picks in Week 1, including Florida State vs. LSU, Utah vs. Florida, TCU vs. Colorado, West Virginia vs. Penn State, and UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina. With so many big games to consider for 2023 college football pool picks at the same time, you'll want to read up on which are the best to target in the college football odds. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a college football pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports College Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable college football pool to compete against your friends.

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets a guaranteed $5,000.

If you're looking to start a college football pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up pick'em or against-the-spread picks.

On the college side, you can choose your own slate of games or default to CBS Sports' top games. You can also choose whether to include conference championship week. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven college football expert

Eric Cohen is a college football aficionado who gained more than 11 units with his SEC college football parlays last fall. He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube show "Early Edge in 5" and will be a member of SportsLine's weekly college football programming this fall. He's giving away one team to consider backing during college football's Week 1 schedule.

For Week 1, Cohen is picking Utah straight up in a high-profile Power Five matchup against Florida in which Utah is favored by eight points. Fans will remember last year's Week 1 matchup between these teams, when the Gators pulled off a late score to defeat the Utes 29-26 at the Swamp. With this season's opener taking place at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah has a chance at redemption.

Cohen sees experience playing a role in this Week 1 matchup, with the back-to-back Pac-12 champions also having 16 players returning from last year's team. Meanwhile, Florida only has 11 players returning and will break in a new starting quarterback after Anthony Richardson was selected No. 4 by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft. Make your college football office pool picks here.

Make college football pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.