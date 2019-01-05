Making the move from FCS to FBS, Kansas State's Chris Klieman has unique insight on a large playoff

Chris Klieman has an idea what College Football Playoff fuss is about. On Saturday, he is coaching his 19th playoff game since 2014 at North Dakota State.

"That's all we know in FCS is the playoffs. That's what you're building your whole season [toward]," Klieman told CBS Sports. "Obviously, to win your conference, but more importantly, to get an opportunity to get in the postseason."

Klieman has spent the last eight seasons in the Missouri Valley Conference -- think the SEC of the FCS. Formerly known as Division I-AA, the FCS is a notch below college football's top level. The FBS dominates the sport, its finances and its revenue.

Klieman's career took a step up to the FBS when he was hired last month at Kansas State after five seasons coaching the Bison. The Wildcats will wait for his full-time presence until after Saturday's FCS Championship Game against Eastern Washington in Frisco, Texas.

There is less money, fewer scholarships (63 as opposed to 85) and moderate attention involved in the FCS compared to the FBS. But it serves as a fitting template for the FBS, the CFP and the discussion currently focused on playoff expansion.

The former Division I-AA was created in 1978 when smaller schools cried for more access and money. Sound familiar? The NCAA sliced off about 250 schools and instituted a playoff, promising those schools more money, television and attention. None of it really panned out.

The FCS playoff is what it is -- lower-level football that produces little or no television revenue even though the games are usually nationally televised.

But it does provide an interesting look at how a playoff can work. What was once a four-team field expanded to eight in 1981. The next year, it went to 12 and then to 16 in 1986. The field expanded to 20 in 2010 and the current 24 in 2013. Ten conference champions get automatic byes.

North Dakota State has dominated the FCS this decade, winning six national championships since 2011. Klieman enters a world where the playoff has increasingly become all the FBS knows. The contracts of all 129 FBS coaches were literally adjusted to include bonuses for CFP appearances when the system started in 2014.

Klieman spoke to CBS Sports about the similarities and differences between the two divisions days before he took over at Kansas State.

CBS Sports: What are your thoughts on the current CFP?

Klieman: "Don't you think it will get expanded? It's how soon. Eight would be the max they would go to. When I first started, it was 16 teams, then it went to 24. Twenty-four is way too many for FCS, for starters. You could cut it back to 16; it was more competitive at 16 than it was 24."

CBS Sports: The championship teams in both the FBS and FCS each play 15 games. Is that too many games for college players? (In certain years, FCS championship teams will play 16 games.)

Klieman: "Fifteen, that's a lot of football. We [in the FCS] only have 63 scholarships, and we're still beat to heck. If you didn't get a first round bye in FCS, you've have to play all the way through. This will be our 15th game. [The FBS] only has to win two playoff games where we have to win four. I think they've got to be careful about how they want to expand it. Any more than 15 games that's tough. Sixteen games, bodies weren't meant to do that … especially when you talk about a 20-hour week as opposed to unlimited time in the NFL."

CBS Sports: Is there a difference physically in FCS and FBS players being able to tolerate that many games?

Klieman: "I don't think there is a difference between the [sets of] two players. They should have aspirations to play at the next level."

CBS Sports: The FCS usually plays an 11-game regular-season schedule with no conference championship games. For the CFP to expand, the FBS would have to consider the effect on a 12-game regular season and conference championship games. That's 13 games for the participants before the playoff. How does expansion work for FBS?

Klieman: "Because of the bowl system, because of the finals schedule because of the amount of games, I wonder if they wouldn't have to knock out a game the regular season and go to an 11-game regular season instead of 12 -- or just not have the conference championships."

CBS Sports: We've been constantly told that the BCS, and now the CFP, can't expand because it would impede on academic finals. Why does it work in the FCS?

Klieman: "I don't know if you'd say it works. We've learned to manage it because we've done it so frequently. But it's a challenge, don't get me wrong. It's a challenge for guys to go through finals week. Some kids may have a class from 3 [p.m.] to 5:15. We may not practice until 5:30 and then they have an 8 o'clock class. That's the challenge in FCS … to find the times you're practicing but you're not going as long either. We're just trying to get them to Saturdays."