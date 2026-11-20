Miami might be getting standout wide receiver Malachi Toney back to its lineup earlier than expected, coach Mario Cristobal revealed Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show." The All-American candidate, who missed the Hurricanes' loss at Notre Dame and their 36-25 win over Duke after ankle surgery earlier this month, is "really close," according to Cristobal.

Initial best-case estimates suggested Miami was preparing to have Toney back for its postseason run, but now the ACC's top playmaker could return for the conference title game if the Hurricanes secure a berth this weekend against Virginia Tech.

"I think the best part about it is that he is being very proactive about not being a distraction," Cristobal said. "He knows he's not playing right now, and he's gotta coach and encourage and push his teammates to be their very best while he gets prepared to play."

Before his injury, Toney recorded 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead the conference and was on pace to eclipse last season's record-setting numbers set as a true freshman.

Toney hurt his ankle in practice a few days before Miami's only loss of the season against the Fighting Irish.

"Obviously, losing a guy like Malachi hurts, but especially during the week, mid-game plan hurts even more," Miami wideout Cooper Barkate said after his team's win over Duke. "So, yeah, I think it was a little bit a little better coming into this week, knowing what we had and planning for success."

Without Toney in the lineup, Shannon Dawson has been forced to scale back Miami's downfield passing game a bit in the last two games. Per 247Sports, Mensah is coming off a performance against Duke in which he threw for 382 yards and one touchdown with an average depth of target of 5.2 yards.

ACC defenses are going man against the Hurricanes, forcing other options behind Toney to try and beat them in single coverage. Despite not having the Heisman contender in the lineup, Miami owns college football's top-ranked scoring offense (averaging 44.1 points per game), ranks fourth in yards per game (518.1) and second in yards per play (7.42).

Dawson said he sees the fans' frustrations on social media, angered by the Hurricanes' lack of explosion in the passing game without the sophomore.

"You have to be patient when defenses are playing a certain way," Dawson said. "I would love to throw a 70-yard touchdown every play. Is that realistic? I mean, some of our fans obviously think so, but the reality is [the defenses] have a say in the matter. If they're going to play a certain way, I can throw vertical every time if we want to go three-and-out. That's the easy way for me to get fired. That's exactly what they want — some of them."

Miami initially dropped six spots in the CFP Rankings from its top spot after its loss to Notre Dame. CFP chair Hunter Yurachek has said in each of the last two weeks after the reveal that the selection committee still "likes" the Hurricanes, who have "a lot of talent on that team with or without Malachi Toney."