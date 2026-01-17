MIAMI GARDENS, Florida -- Miami wide receiver CJ Daniels heard from Malachi Toney before either player arrived on campus.

Toney reached out to Daniels soon after he committed to transfer from LSU to Miami. Immediately, he started asking for advice and planning workouts, wanting to learn everything he could from the sixth-year veteran.

"I've never seen this from a young guy who's still supposed to be a senior in high school, wanting to get better so bad," Daniels told CBS Sports. "It's really contagious. He spreads it throughout the whole receiver room and pushes other people to take the extra step just to get where he is."

Emerging as one of the most electric underclassmen in college football and the FWAA Offensive Freshman of the Year, Toney ranks No. 4 with 99 receptions and was the only freshman in the country to record a 1,000-yard season.

Toney went to powerhouse American Heritage High School, only 20 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium. Photos of him throwing up the U with former coach Mark Richt went viral on social media this week, which Toney recalls as the first time he can remember doing the iconic hand sign.

"I just loved how much fun they had on the field," Toney said.

It was Miami's staff under Mario Cristobal that was the first to identify Toney's talent, offering him a scholarship during his freshman season of high school. Even then, wide receivers coach Kevin Beard remembers getting texts from him after games.

"When a kid calls you after their game and asks how [they] can get better? Whoa," Beard said. "Like, all right, you want to hear the truth? I could give him the truth. To some people, the truth hurts. But when I gave him the truth, you turn on the game the following week and you say, wow, he really took that and learned from it."

Despite coming in as the 14th-best prospect in Miami's recruiting class -- and reclassifying to skip his senior year of high school -- Toney proved he could be a difference maker from the moment he arrived on campus. Immediately, it was his maturity and mindset that has wowed players across the roster.

"I've never seen a freshman like this," Miami quarterback Emory Williams said. "I've never seen a [player] like this, to be honest. I'm dead serious. I've played with a lot of good players, from Xavier Restrepo to Cam Ward, but Toney's a difference maker."

There was a play in fall camp where a fellow receiver messed up a play. Williams remembers Toney, still just 17, coming up and holding the player accountable. Even at his young age, players followed because they knew he followed the same standard.

Since posting six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in the opener, Toney has become perhaps the most important offensive player at Miami. He ended the year with 25 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns in his final two regular season games. During a 31-27 win against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Toney caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Fifteen games into his career, Toney is more powerful than ever. Nothing bothers him.

"Now, you don't even have to do things to get him involved," Beard said. "All you've got to do is give an illusion that he's involved and it takes attention."

Heading into the College Football Playoff National Championship against top-ranked and undefeated Indiana on Monday night, Miami is set to become the first team to ever play a title game in their home stadium. Because of some logistical coincidences, the Hurricanes will even get to stay in their own locker room.

For Toney, it will be a moment in front of countless friends and family from South Florida who have shaped his rise. And with a win on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium, Toney can put himself on the short list of greatest receivers in the storied history of the Miami Hurricanes.

"I don't think anybody could have foreseen him being what he's been," Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. "But I'm sure damn happy that he is."