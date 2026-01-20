MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- A stellar career at the University of Miami is just getting started for wideout Malachi Toney, a budding superstar whose noteworthy freshman season ended with another big outing in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship loss to Indiana.

After recording 10 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown against the Hoosiers, Toney's 109 total receptions extended his single-season program record and ACC freshman record after transforming into the Hurricanes' go-to playmaker in the passing game down the stretch.

Now, Toney's set for a major increase in NIL compensation with a contract expected to make him one of the highest-paid players nationally at his position in 2026, a source with knowledge of the negotiation told CBS Sports.

"It's not just about the season I had, it's about the people I've met and the people I've been around. They taught me a lot of things that allowed me to have this great season that I had," Toney told CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello after the game. "I'm just so thankful for the people around me that got me so much better."

Toney finished with 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

"He had a great, great freshman year and, ultimately, it's very important to keep the most talented guys on the roster," Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. "That kid's a great kid ... I don't think there will be any issues there."

Toney was Miami's "first priority outside of quarterback" for its 2026 roster plan, and keeping him away from the transfer portal -- along with several other key returning contributors -- was paramount toward next year's goal of winning the ACC and getting back to the playoff.

College football's single transfer portal window this cycle closed last week, but players from Miami and Indiana have a five-day NCAA extension to make themselves available if they choose. The additional window begins on Tuesday, and heading into the finale, Indiana had already lost 10 players to the portal while Miami had eight departures with more expected this week.

"Malachi loves it here ... he dreamed of playing here," Michael Irvin told CBS Sports after the game. "I'm not worried about Malachi. We've got a great base of (talent). And we're going to get a (great) quarterback."

Toney's compensation is expected to be in same ballpark of new Texas pass-catcher Cam Coleman, an Auburn transfer this cycle, and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, among other top-end wide receivers.

"Whatever number you had in mind ... more," one source told CBS Sports prior to Monday's game.

Toney cut into Miami's 10-point deficit with a tackle-breaking touchdown with 6:37 left after the Hoosiers let him get loose twice for big gains on the Hurricanes' possession following a Fernando Mendoza touchdown run.

Toney, who holds an NIL deal with Leaf Trading Cards, recently added to his portfolio after becoming Hellstar's first signature collegiate athlete. Hellstar is a high-end fashion brand based out of Los Angeles and made the leap into college football with the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native as its lead apparel partner.

Miami's expert use of its first-year threat as a decoy in a third-and-goal situation late in the third quarter worked beautifully, this coming before Toney's 22-yard touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter. Toney came in motion on a fake sweep behind Carson Beck, who handed it off to Mark Fletcher Jr. for a 3-yard touchdown run after Indiana's defense kept its eye on Miami's wideout.

Toney's value strengthens

After a narrative-changing overtime loss at SMU on Nov. 1 pushed the Hurricanes to No. 18 in the AP poll ahead of the first playoff rankings, margin for error moved to zero and Miami turned to Toney for more involvement offensively.

Limited the following week during a win over Syracuse, Toney's number was called to maximum extent the next several games, including a two-touchdown performance in a blowout of NC State and huge showings in late November during wins over Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.

Toney recorded 25 total catches for 272 yards and two scores in those contests, while also notching eight carries in the backfield for 46 yards and two punt returns. Ahead of the playoff selection committee's final vote, Toney had set the tone for the Hurricanes when the offense needed him most and that continued through the playoff.

After scoring the game's only touchdown a few weeks ago during Miami's first-round win at Texas A&M, Toney found the end zone again on a tunnel screen for a 36-yard score in the semifinal against Ole Miss with 5:04 left. The safe call on second-and-11 from Dawson was supposed to make the upcoming third-down decision more manageable, but it went the distance and left the Ole Miss secondary gasping for air.

Toney's maniacal abilities after the catch -- especially around the line of scrimmage or in traffic -- is part of what makes him one of the nation's most electrifying players returning next season. He seems to always slip the first tackle before showcasing his speed at the second level.

A former four-star signee in Miami's 2025 recruiting class, Toney's coming out party came against Florida State when he torched the Seminoles for 107 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The Hurricanes knew they had a star in the making after spring practice, but this was his spotlight moment for the rest of the world to see.

Toney set an incredibly high bar for himself to surpass as a sophomore, when he'll be at the top of various preseason watchlists and a leading candidate for the Biletnikoff.