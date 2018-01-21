Malek Young, Miami's first turnover chain recipient, has career cut short by neck injury
Young was injured during Miami's Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin
The University of Miami announced Sunday that cornerback Malek Young will undergo career-ending neck surgery following an injury he suffered during the first quarter of Miami's loss to Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.
"After discussions with my family and the UM medical staff we have determined that my football career should come to an end," said Young in a statement released by the school. "I look forward to getting healthy, working towards my degree and continuing to support my teammates, as I know they will continue to support me."
Young was the first Miami player to wear the turnover chain that became so popular during the 2017 season. His interception during the Hurricanes' season opener against Bethune-Cookman was the first turnover Miami forced this season, beginning the trend that would end up sweeping the college football world.
In 2016 as a freshman, Young played in 12 games, starting the final three. As a sophomore and starter in 2017, he had 43 tackles while intercepting two passes and breaking up eight others.
