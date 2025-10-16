A 28-year-old Utah man was taken into custody after threatening Utah fans on social media ahead of the Week 8 Holy War rivalry between Utah and BYU. Christopher Tai Justice, booked into Emery County Jail, was linked to an X account @juiceisloose328, according to the Utah Department of Corrections. Authorities say posts from the account threatened violence against Utah fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

One Oct. 14 post read, "I'll be in LES [LaVell Edwards Stadium] Saturday. Any Ute fan I see is dead. Mark my words." When another user advised him to log off, Justice reportedly replied, "nah anyone wearing red on Saturday is getting shot." The account associated with Justice has protected its posts.

Investigators said Justice initially denied owning the social media account but later admitted to making the posts after being confronted with screenshots and text messages showing he had planned to deny the threats, according to the report. Justice was booked on alleged misdemeanor threat of violence and obstruction of justice. He is reportedly on probation following a second DUI conviction within 10 years.

The arrest came a day after University of Utah and BYU presidents released a joint video urging fans to maintain a safe and respectful environment during the annual Holy War rivalry.

While the focus has been on online threats, previous incidents highlight the intensity of the rivalry. In November 2024, a BYU cheer coach was struck in the head by a water bottle thrown from Utah fans during last year's Holy War game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, causing her to lose consciousness.

Court documents identified the man accused in that incident as 18-year-old William Andrew Gardner, who was in a south end zone suite above BYU staff. After BYU's win, Gardner allegedly yelled profanities at the team and threw a disposable water bottle, which hit the cheer coach in the head and caused her to collapse.

The upcoming matchup marks the 97th meeting between BYU and Utah in the storied rivalry, with the Utes leading the series 59-33-4. However, the Cougars have won the last two meetings, including a dramatic 22-21 victory in Salt Lake City last year, when a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds secured the BYU win. The last time BYU won three consecutive games against the Utes was during a four-game streak from 1989-1992.