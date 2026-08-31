A 51-year-old man jumped to his death inside Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Monday morning, officials told the Gainesville Sun.

According to an official release from the University of Florida Police Department, police responded to a call from the stadium at 9:47 a.m. When authorities arrived, the man was standing on a concrete beam in the west concourse.

Police tried to convince the man to walk safely off the ledge, but he stepped off the beam and fell into the stadium. Authorities on the scene attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m. ET by the Alachua County Fire Rescue.

UFPD believes this was an isolated incident and confirmed that the man was not associated with the university. The investigation is ongoing. Authorities aren't releasing the man's identity until his next of kin has been notified.

The Gators are set to open their 2026 season in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a matchup against FAU on Saturday night at 7:45 p.m.