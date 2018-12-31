Manny Diaz returns to Miami Hurricanes as coach just weeks after taking Temple job

Just over two weeks after leaving Miami to take over at Temple, former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will be returning to the Hurricanes. Diaz has been tabbed to replace Mark Richt, who suddenly retired Sunday, as Miami's next coach.

Diaz, a Miami native who returned to his hometown college football team as defensive coordinator under Richt in 2016, spent the last three seasons leading that unit. He was named the head coach at Temple on Dec. 13 and signed his first recruiting class with the Owls a couple of days later.

"Miami is home. The University of Miami is home. The U has truly been 'the job' for me since I first got into coaching," said Diaz in a school release. "Having worked here over the past three years, I came to understand what it means to be part of 'The U' and came to appreciate the passion and commitment to excellence of all who proudly call themselves Canes. We will restore the football program to its place among the nation's elite and we will do it with hard work, dedicated coaches, and outstanding student-athletes. I'm excited about working with Blake and his team to make that happen."

Diaz said he "never saw this [opportunity] coming" with Miami, and he woke up Sunday "actively engaged" in his work with Temple football.

Added athletic director Blake James: "Manny is one of the nation's elite coaches and the Canes' Family has already embraced him and his incredible work ethic over the past three years. He is absolutely the passionate and innovative leader that our program needs, and we will work together to build an incredible staff to move our program back into championship contention."

Prior to his tenure at Miami, Diaz served as defensive coordinator at Mississippi State (twice), Louisiana Tech, Texas, and Middle Tennessee State. He attended Florida State and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Seminoles in 1998.

While the move will be a devastating blow to Temple, many can view the decision to persuade Diaz back to Miami in such quick fashion as a necessity given his work with the Hurricanes defense as well as on the recruiting trail.

Miami disappointed in 2018, but the defensive side of the ball may have been the lone bright spot. Diaz's unit ranked second in total defense (268.3 yards per game) and first in passing defense (140.8 YPG). The Miami native also was a master at navigating himself around the loaded Florida recruiting trail, and the ramifications of his loss were evident this past early signing period as the Hurricanes heavily disappointed with its 2019 class.