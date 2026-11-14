Marcellus Young Casario, a 2027 Georgia football commit and defensive lineman at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, Georgia), has died following a medical emergency, the school announced on Saturday.

Rabun Gap Head of School Bob Ahrens wrote via the school's social media pages on Friday that a student had died, but he was not identified by name.

"It is with a heavy heart that I report the death of an upper school boarding student. Our community is heartbroken, and our prayers are with the student's family, friends, classmates, and all who are grieving," Ahrens said. "The boarding student had a medical incident this morning. Rabun Gap immediately followed our emergency response protocols, and local emergency personnel responded, transferring the student to the hospital.

"We are working closely with the student's family to support them through this tragic loss. Our crisis response team is engaged, and our counselors and chaplains are providing support for our entire campus community. Out of respect for this student and their family, we will not be able to release additional details at this time. We value your prayers for the family and our school community."

Georgia has not released a statement as of Saturday morning following Casario's death.

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Casario later enrolled at St. Andrew's College in Ontario at 14, but a decision to play American high school football in the South led him to visit Rabun Gap in Georgia's mountainous northeast corner.

Standing 6-6, 260 pounds, the three-star pass rusher made his pledge in June during a visit to Athens over offers from Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Michigan State and others.

Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott met with Casario twice during the spring, along with coach Kirby Smart in January. After his commitment, Casario told 247Sports he was appreciative of the "love" Georgia showed during the recruiting process.

"I really do feel like the way they run things," Casario said earlier this spring. "I really like that it's very hard there, but that's what makes it good, in my mind, because everyone's held accountable and you're held to a higher standard. So, when I look at that program, that's just what I see. I just see grit and everyone's working for it."

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.